Sirius Has Earned the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization

San Antonio, TX, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius), a leading national IT solutions integrator, today announced it has earned the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (formerly Windows Virtual Desktop) advanced specialization, a validation of a partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and expertise in deploying, scaling and securing virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their Azure Virtual Desktop technical practices, are able to earn the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop advanced specialization.

Supporting secure remote work for employees is more critical than ever. Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop is a Microsoft solution that seamlessly integrates with other Microsoft products and allows customers to implement virtual desktops in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way.

Partners with validated capabilities in implementing Azure Virtual Desktop can help customers deploy and navigate the licensing efficiencies it offers to deliver the solution that is most efficient for their organization.

“With a goal of helping our clients become more innovative, agile, and secure, we try to invest in areas that provide the greatest value to them,” said Lisa Cuthbertson, vice president of Sales & Operations for Sirius’ MessageOps division. “As organizations across the globe continue to rely on remote work, achieving the Azure Virtual Desktop advanced specialization helps the Sirius team ensure we continue to provide the level of expertise our clients expect, and the skills they depend on for a successful implementation,”

Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, “The Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying Azure Virtual Desktop in Azure. Sirius clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to transition to desktop-as-a-service in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way.”

Story continues

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius): Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in Digital Infrastructure, Security, Cloud, Managed Services, and Business Innovation (Digital and Data). Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners, and delivered by the brightest minds in the business. Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.

As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Sirius has achieved Microsoft’s highest partner level for Cloud Productivity, and also offers top-notch Office 365, AI, advanced analytics and security identity access management skills. Please visit the Sirius-Microsoft Partnership page for more information about these and other solution offerings.

All brand, service and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

###

CONTACT: Jody LaRoque Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. 210-918-9575 jody.laroque@siriuscom.com



