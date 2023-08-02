Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.024 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Sirius XM Holdings' shares before the 7th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.024 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.097 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Sirius XM Holdings has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $4.98. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Sirius XM Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Sirius XM Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Sirius XM Holdings paid out a comfortable 30% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 27% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Sirius XM Holdings's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, seven years ago, Sirius XM Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Is Sirius XM Holdings worth buying for its dividend? We love that Sirius XM Holdings is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Sirius XM Holdings, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Be aware that Sirius XM Holdings is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those can't be ignored...

