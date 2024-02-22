SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 21, 2024

SiriusPoint Ltd. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.5, expectations were $0.28. SPNT isn't one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the SiriusPoint Limited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. During today's presentation, all parties will be in listen only mode. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and a replay is available through 11:59 PM Eastern time on March 6, 2024. With that, I would like to turn the call over to Sarah Singh, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sarah Singh: Thank you, operator, and good morning, good afternoon to everyone listening. I welcome you to the SiriusPoint earnings call for the 2023 full year and fourth quarter results. Last night, we issued our earnings press release and financial supplements, which are available on our website, www.siriuspt.com. Additionally, a webcast presentation will coincide with today's discussion and is available on our website. With me here today are Scott Egan, our Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Yendall, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we start, I would like to remind you that today's remarks contain forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations. Actual results may differ. Certain non-GAAP financial measures will also be discussed.

A close-up of a signed policy document from an insurance-reinsurance company.

Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures in its internal analysis of results and believes that they maybe informative to investors in gauging the quality of our financial performance and identifying trends in our results. However, these measures should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to Page 2 of our investor presentation for additional information and the company's latest public filings. At this time, I will turn the call over to Scott.

Story continues

Scott Egan: Thank you very much, Sarah, and good morning, good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining our fourth quarter and full year 2023 results call. 2023 has been a busy turnaround year for SiriusPoint. We restructured our organization to create a business which is simpler, less volatile and now generating double digit return on equity. Our actions have had a demonstrable impact on performance. We delivered our fifth consecutive quarter of positive underwriting result, improved the quality of our earnings and strengthened our balance sheet. We are looking to build on this progress as we go into 2024. 2023 is not a destination. Our longer-term ambition is to become a best-in-class insurer, reinsurer. Before sharing the key messages relating to our results for the year, I want to recap on two developments from the quarter.

Firstly, as previously announced, CMIG International Holding has been taken into private receivership by its lenders in Singapore. CMIG International Holdings is the parent company of CM Bermuda, a 33% shareholder of SiriusPoint with 9.9% voting rights. I would like to emphasize that this development has no impact on the ongoing progress or the day to day running of our business. We are in dialogue with the receiver and trying to be as helpful as possible. S&P Global Ratings has communicated to us that this development is a neutral factor to their ratings and is unlikely to affect assessment of our business position or financial strength. Our focus remains on simplifying our business, reducing volatility and further improving the profitability of the company.

See also 19 Best Gambling Stocks to Buy Now and 15 Biggest Recycling Companies in America.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.