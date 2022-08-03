SiriusPoint reports a Q2 2022 combined ratio of 93.1% driven by positive underwriting results and growth in Insurance & Services segment

Sirius Global Services LLC

Second quarter 2022 gross premiums written of $813 million with split of 53% insurance and 47% reinsurance reflecting execution of strategic shift towards Insurance & Services

Strong contribution from SiriusPoint’s strategic partnerships

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SPNT) today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net loss of $61 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share

Combined ratio of 93.1%, underwriting income of $39 million

Tangible diluted book value per share decreased $0.43, or 3.6%, from March 31, 2022 to $11.45 per share

Core income of $20 million, which includes underwriting income of $10 million, Core combined ratio of 98.3%, and Core net services income of $11 million

Catastrophe losses were $16 million or 3 percentage points on the combined ratio

Net investment loss of $142 million, including (12.5)% return from our investment in the TP Enhanced Fund

Annualized return on average common equity of (11.8)%



Half Year 2022 Highlights

Net loss of $278 million, or $1.74 per diluted common share

Combined ratio of 93.4%, underwriting income of $72 million

Tangible diluted book value per share decreased $1.82, or 13.7%, from December 31, 2021 to $11.45 per share

Core income of $47 million, which includes underwriting income of $22 million, Core combined ratio of 98.0%, and Core net services income of $25 million

Catastrophe losses were $23 million or 2 percentage points on the combined ratio; Russia/Ukraine losses of $19 million or 2 percentage points on the combined ratio

Net investment loss of $347 million, including (25.9)% return from our investment in the TP Enhanced Fund

Annualized return on average common equity of (25.7)%



Interim CEO, Dan Malloy, said: “Our performance this quarter reflects the strides we are making to transform our business. We continue to prioritize the improvement of our Reinsurance underwriting results and the growth of our Insurance & Services segment, which was a strong contributor to our underwriting profit this quarter.

While the economic environment impacted our investment returns this quarter, we have made significant progress de-risking our investment portfolio to reduce volatility going forward. We have a strong and stable balance sheet and we believe we are in a good position to capitalize on a rising rate environment.

I am excited by the opportunity ahead for SiriusPoint and proud to oversee our work and the progress we have achieved. I am confident that SiriusPoint remains on the right path to deliver long-term, sustainable and profitable growth.”

Key Financial Metrics

The following table shows certain key financial metrics for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 ($ in millions, except for per share data and ratios) Combined ratio 93.1 % 89.1 % 93.4 % 91.6 % Core underwriting income (1) $ 9.6 $ 31.3 $ 22.3 $ 46.5 Core net services income (1) $ 10.6 $ 8.8 $ 24.6 $ 51.5 Core income (1) $ 20.2 $ 40.1 $ 46.9 $ 98.0 Core combined ratio (1) 98.3 % 93.2 % 98.0 % 93.5 % Annualized return on average common shareholders’ equity attributable to SiriusPoint common shareholders (11.8 )% 10.6 % (25.7 )% 23.0 % Basic book value per share (1) (2) $ 12.62 $ 14.46 $ 12.62 $ 14.46 Tangible basic book value per share (1) (2) $ 11.58 $ 13.38 $ 11.58 $ 13.38 Diluted book value per share (1) (2) $ 12.48 $ 14.33 $ 12.48 $ 14.33 Tangible diluted book value per share (1) (2) $ 11.45 $ 13.27 $ 11.45 $ 13.27

(1) Core underwriting income, Core net services income, Core income and Core combined ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See definitions in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and reconciliations in “Segment Reporting”. Basic book value per share, tangible basic book value per share, diluted book value per share and tangible diluted book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. See definitions and reconciliations in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.

(2) Prior year comparatives represent amounts as of December 31, 2021.

Second Quarter 2022 Summary

Consolidated underwriting income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $38.8 million compared to underwriting income of $49.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The change in underwriting results was due to a higher combined ratio, partially offset by a higher earned premium volume (93.1% and $568.8 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 89.1% and $452.3 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021).

Consolidated underwriting income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $72.3 million compared to underwriting income of $57.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The change in underwriting results was due to a higher earned premium volume, partially offset by a higher combined ratio ($1,098.1 million and 93.4%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $697.5 million and 91.6%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021).

Reportable Segments

The determination of our reportable segments is based on the manner in which management monitors the performance of our operations. In the fourth quarter of 2021, we began classifying our business into two reportable segments - Reinsurance and Insurance & Services.

Core Underwriting Results

Collectively, the sum of our two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance & Services, constitute our "Core" results. Core underwriting income, Core net services income, Core income and Core combined ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliations in “Segment Reporting”. We believe it is important to review Core results as it better reflects how management views the business and reflects our decision to exit the runoff business. The sum of Core results and Corporate results are equal to the consolidated results of operations.

Three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Core results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 included income of $20.2 million compared to income of $40.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 consists of underwriting income of $9.6 million (98.3% combined ratio) and net services income of $10.6 million, compared to underwriting income of $31.3 million (93.2% combined ratio) and net services income of $8.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The change in underwriting income was primarily driven by higher catastrophe losses, lower favorable loss reserve development, and the shift in business mix away from Reinsurance to Insurance & Services, which has a higher contribution from longer-tail casualty business that typically carry higher loss and combined ratios. The change in net services income was primarily driven by the increased service revenue from the business growth in IMG, which benefited from increased demand for its travel insurance products and services, and new MGA relationships, partially offset by investment loss from Strategic Investments of $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to investment gains from Strategic Investments of $6.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022 catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, were $16.2 million, or 2.9 percentage points on the combined ratio, from South African floods and Midwest U.S. storms compared to $12.7 million, or 2.7 percentage points on the combined ratio, from European windstorms for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Core results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 included income of $46.9 million compared to income of $98.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 consists of underwriting income of $22.3 million (98.0% combined ratio) and net services income of $24.6 million, compared to underwriting income of $46.5 million (93.5% combined ratio) and net services income of $51.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The change in underwriting income was primarily driven by higher catastrophe losses, losses from the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the shift in business mix away from Reinsurance to Insurance & Services, which has a higher contribution from longer-tail casualty business that typically carry higher loss and combined ratios, and lower prior year favorable development. The change in net services income was primarily driven by the gain from our investment in Pie Insurance included in the six months ended June 30, 2021, partially offset by higher margins achieved in our IMG business for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, losses from the Russia/Ukraine conflict, including losses from the political risk, trade credit, and aviation lines of business, were $13.2 million, or 1.2 percentage points on the combined ratio. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, were $23.1 million, or 2.1 percentage points on the combined ratio, from the South African floods, Midwest U.S. storms, European February storms and Australian flooding compared to $18.4 million, or 2.6 percentage points on the combined ratio, from European windstorms and winter storm Uri for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Reinsurance Segment

Three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Reinsurance incurred a segment loss of $0.2 million (100.1% combined ratio) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to segment income of $28.8 million (91.5% combined ratio) for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The change in net underwriting results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 was driven by higher catastrophe losses, prior period adverse loss development, and a business mix shift to casualty lines, which carry higher attritional loss ratios than property lines excluding catastrophe losses.

Reinsurance gross premiums written were $378.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $0.7 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021, primarily driven by the growth in the Casualty business. This was partially offset by the lower premiums written from reduced exposure and enhanced risk selection in the Property business.

Six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Reinsurance generated segment income of $2.9 million (99.6% combined ratio) for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to segment income of $45.3 million (91.6% combined ratio) for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The change in net underwriting results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021 was due to higher catastrophe losses, higher prior period adverse loss development, and a business mix shift to casualty lines, which carry higher attritional loss ratios than property lines excluding catastrophe losses.

Reinsurance gross premiums written were $902.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $366.2 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily driven by a full quarter of legacy Sirius Group premiums in the first quarter of 2022 and the growth in the Casualty business, partially offset by the lower premiums written from reduced exposure and enhanced risk selection in the Property business.

Insurance & Services Segment

Three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Insurance & Services generated segment income of $20.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to segment income of $11.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Segment income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 consists of underwriting income of $9.8 million (96.1% combined ratio) and net services income of $10.6 million, compared to underwriting income of $2.9 million (97.8% combined ratio) and net services income of $8.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The improvement in underwriting results was primarily driven by increased premium volume in both our property & casualty strategic partnerships and A&H business, as well as a lower combined ratio due to lower net acquisition expenses due to business mix. The increase in net services income is primarily driven by higher margins achieved in our IMG business.

Insurance & Services gross premiums written were $433.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $237.4 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021, primarily driven by growth in our property & casualty strategic partnerships with Pie Insurance, Arcadian and Corvus Insurance, as well as growth in A&H.

Six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Insurance & Services generated segment income of $44.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to segment income of $52.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Segment income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 consists of underwriting income of $19.4 million (95.8% combined ratio) and net services income of $24.6 million, compared to underwriting income of $1.5 million (99.2% combined ratio) and net services income of $51.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The lower combined ratio is primarily due to a lower net acquisition cost ratio due to business mix. The decrease in net services income is primarily driven by the gain from our investment in Pie Insurance included in the six months ended June 30, 2021, partially offset by higher margins achieved in our IMG business for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Insurance & Services gross premiums written were $917.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $530.0 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily driven by growth across Insurance & Services as well as the six months ended June 30, 2021 reflecting only a partial quarter in the first quarter of 2021 from the legacy Sirius Group companies, as well a growth in premiums from strategic partnerships and A&H.

Investments

Three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Total realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) and net investment income was $(141.5) million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $77.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Investment results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were primarily attributable to the net investment loss of $57.3 million from our investment in the TP Enhanced Fund, corresponding to a (12.5)% return driven by a detraction from long event/fundamental equities; credit, including corporate credit and asset-backed securities; and from late stage private positions. These losses were partially offset by contribution from interest rate hedges and single name short equity positions. In addition to losses on the TP Enhanced Fund, we recognized losses of $58.0 million, or (1.8)%, on our debt securities and $0.9 million, or (0.5)%, on our equity securities and other long-term investment portfolios, primarily due to rising interest rates and to a lesser extent foreign currency movements and widening credit spreads. Our fixed income portfolio is positioned shorter than liabilities.

Investment results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were driven by net investment income of $44.7 million from our investment in the TP Enhanced Fund, corresponding to a 3.7% return. The return was primarily attributable to long event/fundamental equities, particularly in the enterprise technology and healthcare sectors, as well as corporate and structured credit. In addition, we recognized net investment income of $35.5 million on fixed maturity, short term, cash equivalents and alternative investments. This was mainly attributable to unrealized gains of $25.5 million resulting from both market appreciation and favorable foreign exchange developments.

Six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Total realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) and net investment income was $(346.6) million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $263.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Investment results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were primarily attributable to a net investment loss of $185.6 million from our investment in the TP Enhanced Fund, corresponding to a (25.9)% return driven by a detraction from long event/fundamental equities; credit, including corporate credit and asset-backed securities; and from late stage private positions. These losses were partially offset by contribution from interest rate hedges and single name short equity positions. In addition to losses on the TP Enhanced Fund, we recognized losses of $117.3 million, or (3.6)%, on our debt securities and $2.0 million, or (0.6)%, on our equity securities and other long-term investment portfolios, primarily due to rising interest rates and to a lesser extent foreign currency movements and widening credit spreads.

Investment results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were primarily attributable to net investment income of $197.9 million from our investment in the TP Enhanced Fund, corresponding to a 18.9% return. The return was primarily attributable to long event/fundamental equities, in particular exposure to long-held private securities in the fintech and enterprise technology sectors that either went public or were listed in public markets during the first half of 2021. In addition, we recognized an unrealized gain of $35.4 million from our investment in Pie Insurance and $13.2 million in unrealized gains in other private equity and hedge fund investments for the six months ended June 30, 2021, partially offset by unrealized losses in debt securities and cash equivalents of $11.0 million.

Conference Call Details

Safe Harbor Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding optimizing capital allocation, rebalancing towards Insurance & Services and reducing our risk profile, creating a sustainable long-term franchise and future profitability. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Metrics

In presenting SiriusPoint’s results, management has included financial measures that are not calculated under standards or rules that comprise accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). SiriusPoint’s management uses this information in its internal analysis of results and believes that this information may be informative to investors in gauging the quality of SiriusPoint’s financial performance, identifying trends in our results and providing meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Core underwriting income, Core net services income, Core income, and Core combined ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes it is important to review Core results as it better reflects how management views the business and reflects the Company’s decision to exit the runoff business. Basic book value per share, tangible basic book value per share, diluted book value per share and tangible diluted book value per share are also non-GAAP financial measures. SiriusPoint’s management believes that long-term growth in book value per share is an important measure of the Company’s financial performance because it allows management and investors to track over time the value created by the retention of earnings. In addition, SiriusPoint’s management believes this metric is useful to investors because it provides a basis for comparison with other companies in the industry that also report a similar measure. Reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures are included in the attached financial information in accordance with Regulation G.

About the Company

SiriusPoint is a global insurer and reinsurer providing solutions to clients and brokers in almost 150 countries. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations around the world, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and technology driven insurance services companies within our Insurance & Services division. With over $3 billion total capital, SiriusPoint’s operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch. For more information please visit www.siriuspt.com.

SIRIUSPOINT LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)

June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Debt securities, trading, at fair value (cost - $2,320.9; 2021 - $2,099.3) $ 2,210.5 $ 2,085.6 Debt securities, available for sale, at fair value, net of allowance for credit losses of $0.0 (2021 - N/A) (cost - $726.8; 2021 - N/A) 715.5 — Short-term investments, at fair value (cost - $1,382.7; 2021 - $1,076.0) 1,378.0 1,075.8 Investments in related party investment funds, at fair value 318.1 909.6 Other long-term investments, at fair value (cost - $424.9; 2021 - $443.0) (includes related party investments at fair value of $242.1 (2021 - $258.2)) 436.4 456.1 Equity securities, trading, at fair value (cost - $1.7; 2021 - $4.5) 1.6 2.8 Total investments 5,060.1 4,529.9 Cash and cash equivalents 746.6 999.8 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 630.6 948.6 Redemption receivable from related party investment fund — 250.0 Due from brokers 72.8 15.9 Interest and dividends receivable 14.6 8.3 Insurance and reinsurance balances receivable, net 1,934.8 1,708.2 Deferred acquisition costs and value of business acquired, net 271.3 218.8 Unearned premiums ceded 375.6 242.8 Loss and loss adjustment expenses recoverable, net 1,257.5 1,215.3 Deferred tax asset 180.1 182.0 Intangible assets 168.0 171.9 Other assets 129.2 126.8 Total assets $ 10,841.2 $ 10,618.3 Liabilities Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 4,940.8 $ 4,841.4 Unearned premium reserves 1,557.2 1,198.4 Reinsurance balances payable 759.0 688.3 Deposit liabilities 143.5 150.7 Securities sold, not yet purchased, at fair value 83.4 — Securities sold under an agreement to repurchase 17.5 — Due to brokers 18.0 6.5 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 206.5 229.8 Deferred tax liability 59.2 95.4 Liability-classified capital instruments 50.7 87.8 Debt 781.3 816.7 Total liabilities 8,617.1 8,115.0 Commitments and contingent liabilities Shareholders’ equity Series B preference shares (par value $0.10; authorized and issued: 8,000,000) 200.0 200.0 Common shares (issued and outstanding: 162,328,831; 2021 - 161,929,777) 16.2 16.2 Additional paid-in capital 1,630.3 1,622.7 Retained earnings 387.2 665.0 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (10.4 ) (0.2 ) Shareholders’ equity attributable to SiriusPoint shareholders 2,223.3 2,503.7 Noncontrolling interests 0.8 (0.4 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,224.1 2,503.3 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and shareholders’ equity $ 10,841.2 $ 10,618.3

SIRIUSPOINT LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Revenues Net premiums earned $ 568.8 $ 452.3 $ 1,098.1 $ 697.5 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) (98.4 ) 23.9 (180.3 ) 55.4 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) from related party investment funds (60.5 ) 45.6 (191.5 ) 198.8 Net investment income 17.4 7.9 25.2 9.7 Total realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) and net investment income (141.5 ) 77.4 (346.6 ) 263.9 Other revenues 45.8 31.8 83.0 88.7 Total revenues 473.1 561.5 834.5 1,050.1 Expenses Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred, net 360.3 250.9 700.4 397.8 Acquisition costs, net 123.6 105.6 232.1 174.6 Other underwriting expenses 46.1 46.5 93.3 67.3 Net corporate and other expenses 72.0 55.7 149.4 134.6 Intangible asset amortization 2.0 1.3 3.9 2.1 Interest expense 9.4 9.8 18.7 14.7 Foreign exchange (gains) losses (56.5 ) 12.0 (75.9 ) (0.4 ) Total expenses 556.9 481.8 1,121.9 790.7 Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit (83.8 ) 79.7 (287.4 ) 259.4 Income tax (expense) benefit 27.7 (9.6 ) 18.0 (19.4 ) Net income (loss) (56.1 ) 70.1 (269.4 ) 240.0 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.7 ) (1.6 ) (0.4 ) (1.6 ) Net income (loss) available to SiriusPoint (56.8 ) 68.5 (269.8 ) 238.4 Dividends on Series B preference shares (4.0 ) (4.0 ) (8.0 ) (5.5 ) Net income (loss) available to SiriusPoint common shareholders $ (60.8 ) $ 64.5 $ (277.8 ) $ 232.9 Earnings (loss) per share available to SiriusPoint common shareholders Basic earnings (loss) per share available to SiriusPoint common shareholders $ (0.38 ) $ 0.37 $ (1.74 ) $ 1.57 Diluted earnings (loss) per share available to SiriusPoint common shareholders $ (0.38 ) $ 0.37 $ (1.74 ) $ 1.55 Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of earnings (loss) per share Basic 160,258,883 158,832,629 160,064,319 137,912,915 Diluted 160,258,883 160,894,216 160,064,319 139,561,196

SIRIUSPOINT LTD.

SEGMENT REPORTING

Three months ended June 30, 2022 Reinsurance Insurance & Services Core Eliminations (2) Corporate Segment Measure Reclass Total Gross premiums written $ 378.3 $ 433.9 $ 812.2 $ — $ 0.4 $ — $ 812.6 Net premiums written 321.5 301.4 622.9 — 0.1 — 623.0 Net premiums earned 319.5 244.3 563.8 — 5.0 — 568.8 Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred, net 204.7 154.8 359.5 (1.1 ) 1.9 — 360.3 Acquisition costs, net 86.3 63.9 150.2 (26.8 ) 0.2 — 123.6 Other underwriting expenses 28.7 15.8 44.5 — 1.6 — 46.1 Underwriting income (loss) (0.2 ) 9.8 9.6 27.9 1.3 — 38.8 Services revenue — 56.6 56.6 (36.7 ) — (19.9 ) — Services expenses — 44.8 44.8 — — (44.8 ) — Net services fee income — 11.8 11.8 (36.7 ) — 24.9 — Services noncontrolling income — (0.7 ) (0.7 ) — — 0.7 — Net investment losses from Strategic Investments — (0.5 ) (0.5 ) — — 0.5 — Net services income — 10.6 10.6 (36.7 ) — 26.1 — Segment income (loss) (0.2 ) 20.4 20.2 (8.8 ) 1.3 26.1 38.8 Net realized and unrealized investment losses (97.9 ) (0.5 ) (98.4 ) Net realized and unrealized investment losses from related party investment funds (60.5 ) — (60.5 ) Net investment income 17.4 — 17.4 Other revenues 25.9 19.9 45.8 Net corporate and other expenses (27.2 ) (44.8 ) (72.0 ) Intangible asset amortization (2.0 ) — (2.0 ) Interest expense (9.4 ) — (9.4 ) Foreign exchange gains 56.5 — 56.5 Income (loss) before income tax benefit $ (0.2 ) $ 20.4 20.2 (8.8 ) (95.9 ) 0.7 (83.8 ) Income tax benefit — — 27.7 — 27.7 Net income (loss) 20.2 (8.8 ) (68.2 ) 0.7 (56.1 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — (0.7 ) (0.7 ) Net income (loss) available to SiriusPoint $ 20.2 $ (8.8 ) $ (68.2 ) $ — $ (56.8 ) Underwriting Ratios: (1) Loss ratio 64.1 % 63.4 % 63.8 % 63.3 % Acquisition cost ratio 27.0 % 26.2 % 26.6 % 21.7 % Other underwriting expenses ratio 9.0 % 6.5 % 7.9 % 8.1 % Combined ratio 100.1 % 96.1 % 98.3 % 93.1 %

(1) Underwriting ratios are calculated by dividing the related expense by net premiums earned.

(2) Insurance & Services MGAs recognize fees for service using revenue from contracts with customers accounting standards, whereas insurance companies recognize acquisition expenses using insurance contract accounting standards. While ultimate revenues and expenses recognized will match, there will be recognition timing differences based on the different accounting standards.