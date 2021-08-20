SiriusXM launches 'TikTok Radio,' a music channel featuring viral hits hosted by TikTok stars

If viral TikTok songs like Dr. Dog's "Where'd All the Time Go?" or Bo Burnham's "Bezos I" weren't already stuck in your head on loop, now they could be. Today SiriusXM launched a TikTok Radio channel, which features TikTok creators as channel hosts. The station is designed to sound like a "radio version of the platform's 'For You' feed," Sirius XM said.

SiriusXM, parent company to Pandora, announced this music channel in May, teasing the launch with curated Pandora playlists from influencers like Bella Poarch, whose lipsync video of Millie B's "Soph Aspin Send [M to the B]" is the most liked video on TikTok.

With its TikTok partnership, SiriusXM is looking to capture a younger audience -- on the TikTok app itself, DJ Habibeats (@djhabibeats) and DJ CONST (@erinconstantineofficial) will each go live on TikTok each week while DJing on TikTok Radio. Other creator hosts on TikTok Radio -- like Billy (@8illy), Cat Haley (@itscathaley), HINDZ (@hindzsight), Lamar Dawson (@dirrtykingofpop) and Taylor Cassidy (@taylorcassidyj) -- will deliver "The TikTok Radio Trending Ten," a weekly countdown of songs trending on TikTok. To promote the station during its first week, artists like Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and Normani will appear on air.

Music has such a strong footing in TikTok culture that it regularly influences the Billboard charts -- Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours," originally released in 1978, appeared in the top 10 Billboard albums again in 2020 after it was featured in a viral TikTok. Even a Fortnite-themed parody of Estelle's "American Boy" -- originally uploaded in 2018 to YouTube -- had a beautiful moment on TikTok.

"We're so excited to launch TikTok Radio on SiriusXM, which opens up artists and creators like this amazing group of hosts to new audiences," said Ole Obermann, TikTok's global head of Music, in a statement. "Now SiriusXM subscribers will have a new road to discover the latest trends in music and get a first listen to tomorrow's musical superstars. The channel captures song-breaking music culture that creates so much joy and entertainment on TikTok through video in an all-audio format."

Though SiriusXM's subscriber base continues to expand -- it saw a 34% year-over-year growth from last year to now -- it still dwarfs in comparison to streaming giants like Spotify, which has 165 million paid users. SiriusXM reported a total of 34.5 million subscribers as of Q2 this year, the most it's ever had, but even Apple Music and Amazon Music have reported nearly double the subscribers. Pandora has 6.5 million paid subscribers. Over the last few years, SiriusXM and Pandora have struck deals with companies like SoundCloud, Simplecast and Stitcher to become more competitive in both music and podcast streaming.

Still, other streaming companies have also shown interest in the market of Gen Z-ers on TikTok who want to listen to full versions of the catchy songs they hear in short videos. Apple Music and Spotify both host curated "viral hits" playlists. But a full-time satellite music channel is taking the trend a step further.