SiriusXM’s Premium VIP plan gives two cars access for $35/month

SiriusXM has revealed a new $35/month plan that allows you to listen to the service’s 300-plus channels from two cars and log in to the SXM streaming app on two devices simultaneously. Subscribers will have other perks through the Platinum VIP plan, including the chance to check out some exclusive events with artists and celebrities.

The plan includes access to more than 5,000 soundboard-quality concert recordings. You’ll also be able to check out 250 video recordings of shows selected from live concert streaming service nugs.net’s library. The lineup includes gigs from Bruce Springsteen, Phish and Pearl Jam (all of whom have SiriusXM channels), as well as the likes of Wilco and Metallica.

Platinum VIP seems like SiriusXM’s take on a family plan, with live concert recordings and other perks to sweeten the deal. For subscribers who have more than one car, the plan could be a better option than perhaps having two $22/month Platinum plans.

Even though every media-centric company is battling for customers' time and dollars, SiriusXM targets a slightly different type of user to the likes of Spotify and Apple Music. It has some high-profile exclusive stations, including ones from Howard Stern, as well as features like Pandora stations and play-by-play for several major sports. However, Spotify has significantly expanded its non-music offerings over the last few years, with investments into the likes of podcasts and Clubhouse-style audio chat rooms.