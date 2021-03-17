U.S. markets close in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,963.62
    +0.91 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,983.94
    +157.99 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,447.68
    -23.88 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,313.94
    -5.58 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.61
    -0.19 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.20
    +6.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    26.29
    +0.29 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1962
    +0.0053 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6640
    +0.0430 (+2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3923
    +0.0031 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9810
    -0.0070 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,853.64
    +1,087.25 (+1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,136.18
    +24.03 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,762.67
    -40.94 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,914.33
    -6.76 (-0.02%)
     

T-Mobile customers are getting a free Pandora app that features Sirius XM content

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

SiriusXM has owned Pandora since 2018, but we haven't seen content from the two brands overlap too often in that time. That's about to change thanks to a new joint promotion between SiriusXM and T-Mobile. Starting on March 23rd, the carrier will offer its customers a new and "enhanced" version of the Pandora app that includes ad-free weekend listening through March 2022 and a "Top Tracks" hub powered by SiriusXM. The latter will feature songs from channels like The Highway and Hits 1. You'll also get access to original audio shows, in addition to early access to Pandora podcasts like The Hoda Show.

T-Mobile Pandora
T-Mobile Pandora

The fact you can only get this version of Pandora as a T-Mobile customer is a bit strange, but it's a smart move on SiriusXM's part nonetheless. Its union with SiriusXM is one of the things that help Pandora differentiate itself from competitors like Spotify. To check out the app, start by downloading the T-Mobile Tuesdays software and then redeeming the Pandora offer once it's available on March 23rd. At that point, you'll need to either create a Pandora account or log in to an existing one. Each weekend, you'll need to watch "short message," but after that, you can listen to a personalized station without any more ads. 

Recommended Stories

  • EA Play hits Xbox Game Pass on PC tomorrow

    'Star Wars: Squadrons' arrives on EA Play on the same day.

  • The Lucid Air EV will be the first car equipped with Dolby Atmos

    When the Lucid Air arrives in 2022, some models will be equipped with immersive Dolby Atmos sound -- the first time it will be available in a car.

  • Watch Samsung's Galaxy Awesome Unpacked with us live at 9:40AM ET

    Samsung usually saves its Unpacked events for its flashiest, highest-profile product launches, but today — well, things might be a little different. When the company kicks off its third major online event in as many months at 10:00 AM Eastern/7:00 AM Pacific this morning, it plans to explain how it will “bring Awesome to everyone,” a process that’s pretty much guaranteed to involve revealing a handful of affordable new Galaxy A series smartphones. And sure, I guess you could get your news straight from Samsung’s stream, but I dare say you’d have a lot more fun watching it along with us.

  • Facebook will crack down on groups that break its rules repeatedly

    Facebook is taking one of its most significant steps to limit the influence and reach of problematic groups.

  • YouTube is testing a tool that checks for copyright violations during upload

    The system gives users the chance to address problems that could affect the video's visibility.

  • St. Patrick's Day sale: Today's 5 best deals from across the web

    It's your lucky day: Save more than 50 percent on Bose, Motorola, Shark and more.

  • 'The Outer Worlds' update lifts frame rate caps on PS5 and Xbox Series X

    'The Outer Worlds' has not only received its final story expansion, but an update that lifts the frame rate cap for PS5 and Xbox Series X players.

  • Unagi's take-home scooter subscription service expands to six new cities

    Unagi's All-Access scooter subscription service is now available in six new major metropolitan areas: Austin, Miami, Nashville, Phoenix, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle.

  • AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT review: A curious return to mid-range GPUs

    AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT is a solid new mid-range GPU, but it's still not great forray tracing.

  • AT&T halting some free data services in response to California law

    AT&T Inc said Wednesday it will halt some free data services in response to a California net neutrality law, the latest flashpoint in an ongoing debate over internet rules. The U.S. wireless carrier said the state law bans "sponsored data" services that allowed companies such as video providers to pay for some data usage of certain AT&T wireless customers. "Given that the Internet does not recognize state borders, the new law not only ends our ability to offer California customers such free data services but also similarly impacts our customers in states beyond California," AT&T said in a statement.

  • ‘A Lot of Them Choose Work’: As Teens Pile on Jobs to Help Their Families, Schools Strive to Keep Tabs on Students They Haven’t Seen in a Year

    This is one installment of a special series published in partnership with The Guardian: ‘Disconnected: The Lost School Year.’ See additional coverage of the past year for students and schools: ‘12 Million Students Still Lack Reliable Internet‘ and ‘Families Face Steep Truancy Fines, Contentious Court Battles As Pandemic Creates School Attendance Barriers.’ On Fridays, Mariela Garcia […]

  • I Thought Beef Stroganoff Was For Fancy People, Until I Made It My Own

    As a Vietnamese refugee growing up in the Midwest, I spent a lot of time trying to figure out what American was supposed to mean. Turns out I already knew.

  • Fender's hybrid Acoustasonic guitar is more than an experiment

    The hybrid acoustic-electric guitar line from Fender grows to become more than an experiment.

  • 'Sound quality is out of this world': These Bose noise-canceling headphones are massively on sale

    The holy grail of headphones can be yours for a total steal.

  • Huawei To Charge 5G Royalties From Apple, Samsung: Bloomberg

    Huawei Technologies Co Ltd would start charging Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) with a reasonable fee for access to its trove of wireless 5G patents, unleashing a new revenue stream via its competitive moat, Bloomberg reports. What Happened: Huawei would negotiate rates and potential cross-licensing with Apple and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF). The company remained focused on monetization despite the U.S. blacklisting with a promise to charge lower rates than rivals like Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK). Bloomberg notes that Huawei can earn between $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion in patent and licensing fees between 2019 and 2021. The company’s capping per-phone royalties of $2.5 could pose a potential threat to Qualcomm. Apple rebuked Qualcomm’s unfair $7.50 royalty from every iPhone, which was justified by the latter in the name of technology. Why It Matters: On Tuesday, Huawei dispelled concerns over American sanctions impacting its ability to cross-license with U.S. companies following the global availability. The company planned to divert the patent fees into research and development to maintain moat in wireless networking versus Ericsson and Nokia. China’s largest technology company by revenue continued to fight for market share amidst the rapidly evolving field of connected cars, smart homes, and robotic surgery while dealing with the U.S. protectionism crippling its smartphone business and threatening to restrict its global networking. Global regulators and courts continue to devise patent valuation methods for essential technology, including owner’s limits to the use of those creations. The patent disputes are likely to intensify as sales of devices using 5G are estimated to grow to $668 billion globally in 2026 from just $5.5 billion in 2020. Price action: AAPL shares are trading higher by 1.53% at $125.89 on the last check Tuesday. Image Courtesy: Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGoogle Follows Apple's Move By Slashing App Store Fees By 50%French Data Watchdog Launches Initial Probe Against Apple's Ad Feature: Bloomberg© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • I'm Opening 2 New Credit Cards This Year. Here's How I Picked Them

    While it doesn’t influence our opinions of products, we may receive compensation from partners whose offers appear here. We’re on your side, always. See our full advertiser disclosure. Image source: Getty Images As a general rule, I try not to open too many credit cards.

  • SpaceX posts a clearer look at the Starship SN10 test flight

    Elon Musk says SN11 is 'almost ready to fly' but first you can see everything that went right during the SN10 test flight.

  • Samsung says it may skip the Galaxy Note this year

    During Samsung's annual shareholder's meeting, co-CEO Koh Dong-jin said that the company is grappling with a shortage of chips and that it "might be difficult" to release a Note model in the second half of 2021 as it had planned.

  • Influencer exposes how 'insane' app can even edit bodies in videos: 'This terrifies me'

    An influencer is exposing how she can edit herself in videos with just a few clicks of a button.

  • Electric ambitions drive Volkswagen's market value towards $150 billion

    Volkswagen's shares surged more than 9% on Tuesday, lifting its market value towards $150 billion as the world's second-largest carmaker gave more details about its ambitious expansion in electric driving. A day after unveiling plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe, the German company said it aimed to more than double deliveries of electric vehicles this year. "Our good performance in 2020, a year dominated by crisis, will give us momentum for accelerating our transformation," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a statement.