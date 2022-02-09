U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,542.75
    +30.25 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,540.00
    +198.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,851.00
    +116.50 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.60
    +15.80 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.04
    -0.32 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.00
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1431
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.90
    -1.96 (-8.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3710
    -0.1770 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,538.53
    -571.78 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.20
    -20.66 (-2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.91
    +53.84 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Sirnaomics Launches Phase I Clinical Trial of RNAi Therapeutic STP707 Delivered Systemically for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 2257.HK

HONG KONG, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics Ltd. (the "Company" or "Sirnaomics", stock code: 2257.HK), a leading biopharmaceutical company in discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, announced the start of a Phase I clinical trial for evaluation of the safety, tolerability and anti-tumor activity of the Company's siRNA (small interfering RNA) drug candidate, STP707 with intravenous (IV) administration in the United States. The first two patients in the clinical trial have received treatment.

The Phase I clinical trial, a multi-center, open label, dose escalation and dose expansion study, will evaluate the safety, tolerability and anti-tumor activity of STP707. Thirty participants with advanced solid tumors, who have been unresponsive to standard therapies, will be enrolled in dose escalation. Once maximum tolerated dose or recommended Phase II dose has been established, up to 10 additional patients will be enrolled to confirm safety and explore anti-tumor activity. The study encompasses five cohorts who will receive one of five escalating doses of STP707 through IV administration on a 28-day cycle. The primary endpoints are to determine maximum tolerated dose and establish dosage recommendations for future Phase II studies. Additional secondary endpoints are to determine the pharmacokinetics of STP707, and to observe preliminary antitumor activity.

"The first dosing of STP707 in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma and other types of solid tumors through IV administration is a significant milestone as we seek to advance this novel siRNA therapeutic, which has demonstrated promising activity in our preclinical efficacy and safety studies," said Patrick Lu, Ph.D., founder, chairman of the Board, Executive Director, President and CEO of Sirnaomics. "Our goal is to take advantage of polypeptide nanoparticle (PNP) formulated siRNA therapeutics for unmet clinical needs, specifically in the areas of oncology and fibrotic diseases. The Company is inspired to lead the RNAi community in development of novel oncology therapeutics, and initiating this study helps us work towards achieving that."

"Sirnaomics' mission is to leverage research in RNAi therapeutics to develop drug candidates, which includes STP707, that are able to solve critical unmet needs for patients with a variety of cancers," said Michael Molyneaux, M.D., Executive Director and Chief Medical Officer at Sirnaomics. "With the start of this Phase I clinical trial, we can expand our therapeutic reach using IV administration as a modality. In doing so it opens us up to more opportunities to explore the impact of STP707, including the appropriate dosage and anti-tumor activity that we've already seen in previous studies."

STP707 takes advantage of a dual-targeted inhibitory property and a PNP-enhanced targeted delivery to solid tumors and metastatic tumors via intravenous administration. An initial preclinical study has demonstrated that simultaneously knocking down TGF-β1 and COX-2 gene expression in the tumor microenvironment increases active T cell infiltration. A further combination study demonstrated synergistic antitumor activity between STP707 and a PD-L1 antibody using a mouse orthotopic liver cancer model.

For more information about Sirnaomics' clinical trials please visit ClinicalTrials.gov (Identifier NCT05037149) and the Company's website at www.sirnaomics.com.

About STP707

STP707 is composed of two siRNA oligonucleotides, targeting TGF-β1 and COX-2 mRNA respectively, formulated in nanoparticles with a Histidine-Lysine Co-Polymer (HKP+H) peptide as the carrier. The specific carrier peptide is distinct from the carrier used in Sirnaomics' STP705 product. Each individual siRNA was demonstrated to inhibit the expression of their target mRNAs, and combining the two siRNA's produces a synergistic effect that diminishes pro-inflammatory factors. Over-expression of TGF-β1 and COX-2 have been well-characterized in playing key regulatory roles in tumorigenesis. In preclinical studies with STP707, IV administration resulted in knock-down of TGF-β1 and COX-2 gene expressions in various organs including liver and lung. In addition, in preclinical models STP707 had antitumor activity in various solid tumor types.

About Sirnaomics

Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both China and the United States, and also the first company to achieve positive Phase IIa clinical outcomes in oncology for an RNAi therapeutics for its core product, STP705. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sirnaomics-launches-phase-i-clinical-trial-of-rnai-therapeutic-stp707-delivered-systemically-for-the-treatment-of-solid-tumors-301478517.html

SOURCE Sirnaomics Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    The stock market has always been a volatile environment – but the last several weeks have seen an increase in that phenomenon. The bull market of 2021 shifted into reverse in January, and increased intraday swings, along with a partial reversal of losses, have been the order of the day in February. Unsurprisingly, much of the market’s currently unsettled character can be attributed to set of conflicting currents that are pushing in multiple directions at once. A new report on market and economic

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After $100 Billion In Sales Guidance Lags Expectations?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to $98 billion to $102 billion in 2022 sales, lagging estimates? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • Pfizer Stock Fell 2.8%. Did Investors Misunderstand the Revenue Guidance?

    Pfizer shares dropped sharply on Tuesday after the company’s 2022 sales guidance appeared to fall short of expectations. The guidance that Pfizer (ticker: PFE) presented, however, doesn’t take into account future sales of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine and antiviral, but only sales already made. In its Tuesday earnings release, Pfizer said it expected revenues of between $98 billion and $102 billion in 2022, including Covid-19 vaccine sales of $32 billion and Covid-19 antiviral sales of $22 billion.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • Enveric Biosciences Files Provisional Patent for Cannabinoid + Celecoxib Conjugate EV104 after Successful Synthesis

    By Alan Hatfield Neuroscience company Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) announced the creation of EV104a and EV104b for the potential treatment of Osteoarthritis and other pain indications. Known as the […]

  • Novavax Stock Tumbles on Report That Vaccine Deliveries Are Lagging

    Novavax shares, down more than 15% on Tuesday, have fallen 43% so far this year and 74% over the past 12 months.

  • COVID-19 vaccine production quietly suspended at Johnson & Johnson: report

    Johnson & Johnson temporarily halted production of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Netherlands, the only manufacturing hub making usable doses for the pharmaceutical company, according to a New York Times report on Tuesday.The company stopped production of the vaccine at its facility in the Dutch city of Leiden at the end of 2021 and has instead turned its attention to making another vaccine for an unrelated virus, the Times reported. The pause...

  • Why Are NLS Pharmaceutics Shares Trading Higher During Premarket Monday?

    NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NLSP) shares are trading higher after the Company announced to present interim topline data from its Phase 2a trial evaluating its lead product candidate, Quilience (Mazindol ER), for narcolepsy at World Sleep Congress 2022. Narcolepsy is a chronic sleep disorder that causes overwhelming daytime drowsiness. The presentation will provide an interim analysis on mean Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) scores, the trial's primary endpoint, comparing patients treated with Q

  • Doctor on developing global COVID-19 vaccine: ‘We got zero help from the U.S. government’

    Dr. Peter Hotez, Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the development of a new coronavirus vaccine, global vaccine inequity, and vaccine technology.

  • Dr. Amazon Will See You Now: Tech Titan Takes On Teladoc, CVS, Walgreens

    Amazon joins CVS, Teladoc, and Walgreens when it comes to trying to change how American's get their basic healthcare.

  • AbbVie Wins Yet Another Approval for This Drug

    Rinvoq was recently authorized in the U.S. as a treatment for patients with moderate-to-severe eczema.

  • I'm a Doctor and Here's the #1 Sign You Have Heart Disease

    Heart disease is the number one killer in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and "'heart disease' refers to several types of heart conditions. In the United States, the most common type of heart disease is coronary artery disease (CAD), which can lead to heart attack." Over 16 million Americans have cardiovascular disease (CVD), which includes heart disease, stroke, hypertension and heart failure, the National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S. Nati

  • Most People Get Alzheimer's This Way, Experts Say

    According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5.8 million Americans live with Alzheimer's, a disease that causes memory loss. Although there are cases of younger people with Alzheimer's, symptoms usually start after 60, but isn't considered a part of normal aging. While experts still don't know the main cause of Alzheimer's, there are factors that raise the risk of getting the disease and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with doctors who explained what those factors are. Read on—a

  • A Top Trainer Explains Why He Doesn’t Work Out With Barbells

    Strength coach and fitness YouTuber, Eugene Teo, shares the reasons he stopped using barbell exercises to build strength and muscle in his workouts.

  • Biomerica Posts Encouraging Results From InFoods Study As Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment

    Biomerica Inc (NASDAQ: BMRA) has announced topline results from its InFoods IBS diagnostic-guided therapy (DGT) endpoint clinical trial. The trial showed statistically significant improvements in multiple endpoints in the Intent-to-Treat population. The InFoods DGT uses a simple blood test to identify patient-specific foods that may alleviate Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) symptoms such as pain, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation when removed from the diet. Related: Biomerica's Shares Gain As

  • The Potent Drug Mix Causing Unprecedented Rates of Black Americans to Overdose

    When combined with stimulant drugs like cocaine and meth, opioids are proving particularly deadly for Black Americans

  • Former Missouri student in Colorado rehab hospital after alcohol poisoning: 'Life as he knew it is gone'

    Former Missouri student Danny Santulli has permanent brain damage and is in a Colorado rehabilitation hospital, says his parents' attorney.

  • Travel nurses have been essential during the pandemic – but at a cost

    Travel nurses are expensive, with staffing agencies charging $200 to $300 an hour to recruit candidates.

  • This Is the Only State Where COVID Is Surging Right Now

    Less than a month ago, the U.S. hit the peak of a national surge brought on by the Omicron variant bringing case levels to unprecedented new highs coast to coast. But the quick rise in infections has since been met by an almost equally drastic decrease nationwide, with hospitalizations from the virus also following the downward trend. Now, data shows that there's only one state where COVID is still surging despite the national drop. Read on to see which place is still struggling to beat back the

  • The #1 Best Food to Burn Abdominal Fat, Says Dietitian

    Finding easy ways to burn abdominal fat has been a quest that many of us have been on for many years. From "fat-burning" pills to following complicated diets, the goal to reduce belly fat is one that many people have been trying to accomplish for ages.Unfortunately, to truly burn abdominal fat, you will have to do a bit more than simply pop a supplement or include one specific food in your diet. Reducing your belly fat involves embracing a healthy lifestyle that includes participating in physica