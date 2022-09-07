U.S. markets open in 9 hours 15 minutes

Sirnaomics to Present at 3rd Annual Jefferies Asia Forum

·1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics Ltd. (the "Company" or "Sirnaomics", stock code: 2257.HK), a leading biopharmaceutical company in discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, announced today that Dr. Patrick Lu, PhD, founder, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, President, and CEO of Sirnaomics, will present at the 3rd Annual Jefferies Asia Forum that will be held on September 8, 2022.

Following the presentation, there will be scheduled investor meetings at the conference. If any investors are interested in having meetings on an individual basis, please contact Sirnaomics' Investor Relations by email: IR@sirnaomics.com.

About Sirnaomics
Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both China and the United States, and also the first company to achieve positive Phase IIa clinical outcomes in oncology for an RNAi therapeutic for its core product, STP705. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations: 
Nigel Yip
Chief Financial Officer, China, Sirnaomics
Email: NigelYip@sirnaomics.com

US Media Contact: 
Mark Corbae
Tel: +1 203 682 8288
Email: Mark.Corbae@westwicke.com

Asia Media Contact: 
Bunny Lee
Tel: +852 3150 6707
Email: sirnaomics.hk@pordahavas.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sirnaomics-to-present-at-3rd-annual-jefferies-asia-forum-301618828.html

SOURCE Sirnaomics Ltd.

Recommended Stories