Sirnaomics to Present Latest Developments in Polypeptide Nanoparticle Platform at the 4th Annual RNAi-Based Therapeutics Summit

HONG KONG and GERMANTOWN, Md. and SUZHOU BIOBAY, China, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics Ltd. (the "Company", Stock Code: 2257.HK, and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" or "Sirnaomics"), a leading biopharmaceutical company in the discovery and development of advanced RNAi therapeutics, announced today that Dr. Patrick Lu, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, President and Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Richard W. Welch, Vice President of Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls processes (CMC), will deliver keynote speeches during the 4th Annual RNAi-Based Therapeutic Summit. The conference, which will take place in Boston, MA, from March 21–23, 2023, aims to bring together prominent drug developers and academics, leading ultimately to the successfully delivery of siRNA into extrahepatic tissues.

Dr. Lu will present the Company's proprietary Polypeptide Nanoparticle (PNP) technology for RNAi Cancer Therapeutics, with demonstration of dual-targeted drug design using either a local formulation or a systemic formulation for treatment of various types of cancers, such as non-melanoma skin cancers, cholangiocancinoma, pancreatic cancer and metastasized melanoma. The positive clinical readouts from multiple Phase II studies regarding treatments of Squamous Cell Carcinoma in situ and Basal Cell Carcinoma of STP705 allow the company moving forward into the late stage clinical development. Taking advantages of the targeting property of the PNP with siRNA drug payload, specifically against activated endothelium cells, the company has conducted a Phase I basket study for STP707 for treatment of multiple solid cancers. The initial dose escalation study has shown excellent safety profile with obvious therapeutic benefit to the patients.

Dr. Patrick Lu's Presentation Details

Presentation Title: Key Clinical Study Readouts for Novel RNAi Cancer Therapeutics.

Time/Date: 9:00 am EST on Wednesday, March.22, 2023.

Presentation Details:

Advantage of polypeptide nanoparticle delivery for siRNA cancer therapeutics.

STP705 local formulation for treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers

STP707 systemic formulation for treatment of liver and pancreatic cancers

Dr. Richard W. Welch's Presentation Details

Presentation Title: Developing Robust Processes to Enable Large-Scale Manufacturing to Scale Up for the Clinic - Lessons Learned in Developing and Scaling Novel Platforms

Time/Date: 3:30 pm EST on Thursday, March.23, 2023.

Presentation Details:

Overview of the early phase clinical development of one of the Company's core platforms, including not only the challenges to the early phase and transfer from concept to clinic but indications about the challenges to commercialization as well

Exploring how the use of platform technologies can streamline development and achieve savings in time and resources.

An overview of how recent changes in the global supply chain and global regulatory and legal frameworks continue to present challenges in translating concepts into clinical material.

About the 4th RNAi-Based Therapeutics Summit

The 4th RNAi-Based Therapeutics Summit is returning to Boston to welcome more than 90 technical and strategic experts engaged in early discovery, preclinical, clinical, delivery, and manufacturing activities and to promote learning and networking with pioneers in the space to turbocharge more RNAi therapies into clinics and ultimately into extra-hepatic tissues. With a brand-new pre-conference focus day to evaluate next-generation delivery technologies, this summit offers the full end-to-end of RNAi drug development to support your own journey to realize the full potential of siRNA.

About Sirnaomics

Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both China and the United States, and also the first company to achieve positive Phase II clinical outcomes in oncology for an RNAi therapeutic for its core product, STP705. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

