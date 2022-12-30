U.S. markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

Sirona Biochem Announces 2022 Annual Meeting Results

Sirona Biochem Corp.
·2 min read
Sirona Biochem Corp.
Sirona Biochem Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (“Sirona”) announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in Vancouver, British Columbia on December 30, 2022. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 23,664,112, representing 9.39% of Sirona's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

All matters put forward to shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated 30th of November, 2022, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. These were:

1. To elect Sirona’s board of directors; 2. to fix the number of directors of the Company at five; 3. to appoint DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s auditor for the ensuing year and authorize the directors to set the auditor’s remuneration; and 4. to confirm and approve the Company’s existing stock option plan.

Sirona would like to thank all shareholders for their continued support.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona’s compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona’s laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

For more information regarding this press release, please contact:

Investor Enquiries:
Jonathan Williams
Managing Director
Momentum PR
Phone:  1.450.332.6939
Email: jwilliams@momentumpr.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

---------------------------------------------

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem’s forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem’s business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.


