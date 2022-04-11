Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update

Sirona Biochem Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (“Sirona”) is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders.



Dear shareholders,

We continue to make fundamental progress on core objectives and will be able to share more in due course.

TFC-1067

A comprehensive update is due in the near future. We can report there are no adverse events and proper disclosure rules are being followed. No further information will be made public at this point

TFC-039 / Animal Health

We are pleased to inform our shareholders that Sirona and Wanbang have signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to collaborate on licencing efforts for Sirona’s SGLT2 inhibitor, TFC-039, as a treatment for diabetes in animal health. We have a long-standing relationship with Wanbang and are excited to combine our two companies’ expertise to license TFC-039 to a global animal healthcare company.

Previous efforts to license TFC-039 for this indication were delayed for reasons unrelated to the merit of the opportunity and interested parties are now able and willing to move forward. Discussions are rapidly progressing with several global companies to develop TFC-039 as a treatment for diabetes in companion animals. SGLT2 inhibitors provide an opportunity to treat inflicted animals with an oral medication as opposed to the traditional method of daily insulin injections.

The combined scientific knowledge of Sirona and Wanbang will significantly increase the speed to commercialization of TFC-039. This includes extensive data, advanced manufacturing process development and the ability to commercially manufacture TFC-039. The new agreement was a desired step on the part of the interested partners to create the legal framework and to have certainty regarding production capacities and costs. Now that this has been finalized , the probability of a successful licensing agreement in the near future has been made much stronger.

This LOI is a modification of a previous agreement signed February 8th, 2021 which was mentioned in the CEO Update of 24 February 2021. The agreement will focus solely on applying TFC-039 to animal health.

Studies on a new indication for TFC-039 are also ongoing. Details of the new indication cannot be disclosed, but the opportunity as a valuable therapeutic exists and is an area of great need.

Anti-Aging

The lead compound for anti-aging will enter small scale-up and formulation for use in clinical and stability studies. We anticipate the clinical trial to take place in the second half of 2022.

Furthermore, our IP keeps growing – see latest entry for TFChem in the WIPO database.

Antiviral

As announced on 20 December 2021, we have had 20 antiviral compounds tested by Utah State University's Institute of Antiviral Research.

The tests proved to be inconclusive. A known antiviral that was used as a positive control failed to produce results suggesting the test was not performing for this class of compounds. We’re now working on how to evaluate the compounds with a new assay. Accordingly, we are in the process of identifying other options or providers for testing our compounds and are currently coordinating how to proceed.

We remain no less confident that our antiviral compounds will deliver convincing results.

Due to these results, our discussions with potential partners in both public and private sector are on hold.

Anti-Cellulite

Due to our work on licensing agreements, we have diverted resources from this project at this time and will resume focus on this and other innovative pipeline projects when we’ve closed our deals.

Events

We will be participating in person with partnering meetings during BIO International June 13-16 in San Diego. BIO One-On-One Partnering™ opportunities with over 15,000 biotechnology leaders the largest of its kind. For more information, please visit https://www.bio.org/events/bio-international-convention

Financials

In February 2022, 12,258,960 warrants were exercised for proceeds of $1,961,434.

In addition, as announced on March 9, 2022, our wholly owned subsidiary TFChem, has been awarded financing to develop an advanced chemistry process that could improve the manufacturing of active ingredients.

Furthermore, and most importantly: we anticipate very significant positive corporate developments that will completely change the company's financial situation - for the long term.

Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO

