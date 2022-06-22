U.S. markets open in 5 hours 36 minutes

Sirona Biochem Contracts WuXi AppTec to Manufacture Revolutionary Anti-Aging/Anti-Wrinkle Compound for Clinical Trial

Sirona Biochem Corp.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • SRBCF
Sirona Biochem Corp.
Sirona Biochem Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (“Sirona”) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) WuXi AppTec (“WuXi”), Shanghai, for the small-scale production of TFC-1326, a powerful active against the aging effects on skin.

Years of groundbreaking research by Sirona’s team of scientists at TFChem has shown in preclinical studies that TFC-1326 has the potential to reverse the effects of aging on skin, including the potential to eliminate fine wrinkles. The scientific data is strong, and we are now preparing for a clinical trial. There are no existing compounds that our scientists are aware of, that have the potential to reverse the effects of the aging process on skin to truly restore its structure and youthful appearance. The anti-aging and anti-wrinkle markets are estimated to be $271 Billion USD globally by 2024.

We are in advanced discussions with a leading clinical trial provider designing the planned clinical trial. Other necessary steps, including formulation and safety work, is being organized. As soon as this is completed and the clinical study starts, we will provide further information on this.

“There are many anti-aging and anti-wrinkle products available on the market currently. But to truly reverse the damage to the skin integrity that occurs naturally with aging is an area of unmet need. Our goal is to demonstrate clinically the potential of TFC-1326 to restore the integrity of the skin and return a more youthful appearance. The treatment of fine wrinkles is also a goal. BOTOX® is the most effective on dynamic wrinkles while static wrinkles typically are managed by fillers. TFC-1326 has the potential to replace or supplement dermal filler injections to treat these static wrinkles,” said Dr Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. “TFC-1326 with its unique mechanism of action is revolutionary in the aesthetic skin care space. Like our recent success, licensing TFC-1067 and the corresponding compound family globally, we see this as another opportunity to showcase the tremendous potential of our platform technology. And, of course, we are pursuing another lucrative licensing agreement for TFC-1326.”

About WuXi AppTec
WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries worldwide to advance discoveries and deliver ground-breaking treatments to patients. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec helps partners improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions.

With industry-leading capabilities such as R&D and manufacturing for small molecule drugs, cell and gene therapies, and testing for medical devices, WuXi AppTec’s open-access platform is enabling more than 3,900 collaborators from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize the vision that “every drug can be made, and every disease can be treated.”
For more information, please visit: www.wuxiapptec.com

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona’s compounds are licensed to leading cosmetics and pharma companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone payments and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona’s R&D unit, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

For more information regarding this press release, please contact:

Investor Enquiries:
Jonathan Williams
Managing Director
Momentum PR
Phone:  1.450.332.6939
Email: jwilliams@momentumpr.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem’s forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem’s business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.


