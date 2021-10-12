U.S. markets open in 5 hours 52 minutes

Sirona Biochem: Investing News Network Interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico

·1 min read
Featuring an update on anticipated deal for TFC-1067

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) ("Sirona") is pleased to inform its shareholders that a video interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico, has been published by Investing News Network https://investingnews.com/ in Vancouver BC, Canada.

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CNW Group/Sirona Biochem Corp.) (CNW Group/Sirona Biochem Corp.)
Sirona Biochem Corp. (CNW Group/Sirona Biochem Corp.) (CNW Group/Sirona Biochem Corp.)

The interview can be viewed at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=99l6_fS1ojc or on Sirona's website, at: www.sironabiochem.com

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona's subsidiary lab, TFChem, specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments.

For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Sirona Biochem Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/12/c4877.html

