U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,372.16
    -8.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,247.74
    -64.29 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,647.83
    -68.88 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.09
    -51.22 (-2.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.76
    -2.00 (-2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.40
    -3.60 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9370
    -0.0350 (-1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3595
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9960
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,025.00
    -2,246.39 (-5.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.24
    -11.55 (-1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.61
    -7.76 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Sirona Medical Acquires Nines AI's algorithms to rebuild radiology's IT from the ground up

Emma Betuel
·4 min read

Sirona Medical, a company developing an “operating system” for digital radiology, has acquired Nines– a company that has developed FDA-cleared analysis and triage algorithms. This acquisition comes during a somewhat shaky moment in AI-based radiology. But Sirona is betting this move proves out its thesis: to bring AI into the clinical workflow, we need to rebuild things from the ground up.

To understand where Sirona and Nines fit together, think about the IT behind radiology as a layer cake. The first layer of that cake is made of medical image databases. The second layer is software that radiologists interact with a day-to-day basis, like viewing or reporting software. The third consists of AI algorithms that can search for patterns in those images or help doctors make decisions.

RadOS, Sirona’s core product, aims to bring together these bottom two pieces, and allow for AI algorithms to be layered on top — which is where Nines AI has made significant progress.

The company has created algorithms that it claims can actually aid in physician decision-making. One of those algorithms allows scientists to measure the size of lung nodules (abnormal growths), to help detect respiratory diseases. The other algorithm evaluates CT images of the brain for signs of intracranial hemorrhage and mass effect. The goal is to help doctors triage patients. (Both algorithms have received FDA 510(k) clearance.)

The RadOS platform

This acquisition is happening because, to truly integrate algorithms into clinicians' workflow, you need to unify layers one and two, Andrews told TechCrunch. RadOS, he said, was poised to solve that problem.

When it comes to AI in healthcare, it’s been a mixed bag lately. On one hand, you have the spinoff of IBM Watson Health in January – a blow to AI radiology optimists. But it’s not enough to dampen enthusiasm. That same month, Radnet, the largest outpatient diagnostic imaging provider in the country, acquired two companies invested in AI imaging analysis for cancer, pulmonary diseases, and neurodegeneration.

Then there’s the elephant in the room: The anticipated AI radiology revolution has yet to arrive. A survey of about 1,400 members of the American College of Radiology done in 2021 found that just 30 percent of radiologists currently use AI in their clinical practices. 20 percent of those that did not use AI planned to purchase new AI tools within the next five years.

Sirona’s pitch is that the issues that have stymied AI applications in radiology are baked deep into industry’s legacy tech. All those aforementioned “layers” aren’t designed to work together.

Even before you add on clinical support algorithms, radiologists are already working with three or four different pieces of software, said Andrews. Then, if you want to add on a new software program that employs AI capabilities, you have to add yet another to that bundle. As one review paper in Radiology Artificial Intelligence notes, robust AI software requires the installation of vendor-specific software on individual workstations. This process, the paper notes, can add complexity when it comes to adopting new technology.

“We recognized that the underlying radiology IT stack itself, and the underlying imaging IT stack more broadly, is fundamentally unable to handle both the tasks that radiologists have, and the tasks that third party AI and software vendors are going to be demanding of it in the next decade,” said Andrews.

In that light, Sirona’s acquisition of Nines will unite those top-layer algorithms into RadOS. What does that actually mean for doctors? It means they’ll be able to move seamlessly from an annotated image, to report. A doctor could now click on a lung nodule, have it measured using Nines algorithm, and then with another click, insert that measurement into a report.

This seems almost mind-numbingly simple. And yet despite that, it was “impossible to achieve,” Andrews said.

The note-taking application fueled by the RadOs platform.

“AI and computer vision represents the ability to correlate pixels with words, [and] natural language processing represents the ability to correlate words back to the pixels themselves,” he explains. “That bi-directional connectivity cannot be achieved today because software used to create the report and the software used to look at images are functionally separate. And they’re totally separate from the algorithms.”

Sirona has only acquired Nines' clinical data pipeline, its two FDA-cleared algorithms, its machine learning engines and its radiology workflow management and analytics tools. The company, interestingly, has not acquired Nines AI's teleradiology arm. Nines also employs radiologists who work remotely, and provide their expertise to hospitals and clinics.

The teleradiology arm wasn’t a fit for Sirona because Sirona “isn’t in the radiology services business,” said Andrews. But he declined to discuss the details of the deal.

The genesis of the deal came as a result of investor overlap and mutual connections. 8VC is an investor in both companies, and Sirona has connections with Accel Partners, an investor in Nines. Sirona has raised $62.5 million.

Recommended Stories

  • DraftKings Stocks Dives After Q4 Earnings Beat, 2022 Guidance Showing Wider Losses

    DraftKings expects higher revenues this year, but expansion costs will likely mean a wider-than-expected loss, sending shares sharply lower in Friday trading.

  • Roku stock crashes and one analyst warns it's now 'dead money'

    Roku stock gets hammered after a brutal outlook. Here's a quick hot take.

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Roku earnings: ‘Two important problems have persisted,’ analyst says

    D.A. Davidson Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Roku fourth quarter earnings.

  • Why Novavax Tumbled by Almost 4% on Thursday

    Apparently, a new authorization for its coronavirus vaccine wasn't positive enough news for the market.

  • Intel Stock Slides After Muted Profit Margin Outlook, Roadmap Extension

    Intel's ramped-up investments in chipmaking and foundry development will hold profit margins in check, with big revenue gains now expected in 2026.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed as Russia-Ukraine tensions ramp

    Stock futures turned lower on Friday to add to losses after a sell-off on Thursday, with geopolitical tensions ramping further to contribute to a further risk-off tone in markets.

  • How Will The Stock Market Respond To A 0.5% Rate Increase?

    How will the stock market respond to a 0.5% interest rate hike? This is how the market has performed during past rate hikes.

  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is Trading at Old Valuations With Improved Fundamentals

    It isn't a secret that the Tech sector can produce some spectacular volatility, but few large-cap stocks have done it better than Roku, Inc.(NASDAQ: ROKU). In the last 5 years, the stock regularly fluctuated over 100% in any given year.

  • Why Star Bulk Carriers Stock Popped Today

    Shares of ocean-going dry bulk cargo shipper Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) stock climbed on Thursday to close up 10% after reporting a massive increase in earnings year over year in its fiscal fourth quarter 2021. Heading into Q4, Wall Street estimates had Star Bulk pegged for $2.52 per share in earnings, but the company beat even that optimistic prediction with a stick. Revenues for the quarter surged 169% to $499.9 million, and with the tailwind of powerful profit margins on those revenues, Star Bulk sailed ahead to easily crush earnings estimates.

  • Virgin Galactic Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya Steps Down From Board

    (Bloomberg) -- Serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya stepped down as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., an abrupt departure as the space-tourism company moves from startup phase toward paying flights.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeThousands of Cars Inclu

  • Deere’s Earnings Are Good and the Stock Is Moving Higher

    The agricultural equipment giant reports numbers that beat Wall Street estimates, and raises guidance for the coming year.

  • DuPont Sells Materials Business for $11 Billion. The Stock Is Rising.

    DuPont shares were rising in premarket trading Friday after the company announced plans to sell a business unit to chemical maker Celanese for $11 billion. DuPont (ticker: DD) shares rose more than 3% in premarket trading. Celanese shares have added 3.3%.

  • Nokia Is Remaking Itself Into a 5G Leader. Now Might Be the Time to Plug Into the Stock.

    Finnish telecoms giant Nokia unveiled a wide-ranging restructuring plan last year, resetting its cost base to invest in 5G as well as cloud and digital infrastructure.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    After year-to-date net losses in all three major indexes, it’s fair to say that 2022 is not 2021. Last year saw the sustained, long-term gains that keep investors comfortable. That all came to a crashing stop early in the new year. However, while volatility has increased in recent weeks, the sharp losses that characterized January have moderated somewhat in February. There’s a feeling that the markets are starting to price in the chief headwinds – rising inflation and the prospect of Fed rate hi

  • Ford, battery maker face job requirement for Tennessee plant

    Ford Motor Co. and a South Korean company would have to create more than 5,000 full-time jobs at a planned electric pickup truck factory and battery manufacturing plant in Tennessee or pay back at least part of a $500 million state grant for the project, according to a lease approved Thursday by a regional board.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    We’re more than 6 weeks into 2022, and the market uncertainty that characterized January has, if anything, deepened. The sharp drops have turned instead to higher volatility, giving a chart of February’s trading a sawtooth look. The volatility comes as a series of headwinds continue to impact trading sentiment. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US obje

  • DraftKings Sinks as Forecast, Customer Growth Disappoint

    (Bloomberg) -- DraftKings Inc. sank after adding fewer new customers in the fourth quarter than Wall Street had expected even after spending hundreds of millions of dollars to lure new bettors -- spending that will continue to generate deep losses this year.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism