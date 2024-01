Jan. 23—According to information from Southern Iowa Rural Water Association on Thursday, it had began supplying water to the eastern one-third of its system, formerly provided by Creston Waterworks, from its new water treatment plant.

The remaining portion of SIRWA distribution system will be brought on line when water quality criteria is met. SIRWA will continue to purchase water from Corning, Greenfield, Osceola and Leon to supply their customers.