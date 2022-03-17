U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,411.67
    +53.81 (+1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,480.76
    +417.66 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,614.78
    +178.23 (+1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.02
    +34.30 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.85
    +0.87 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.50
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1094
    +0.0059 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    +0.0040 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3156
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5850
    -0.1730 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,939.91
    -146.28 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.30
    +1.04 (+0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     

SIS, LLC, expands its offerings to address Heavy Civil Construction with its Construct 365 suite of products built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Technology Platform

·2 min read

DULUTH, Ga., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS, an ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), CRM (Customer Relationship Management), & PM (Project Management) software solutions provider for project & service-driven organizations, has entered the Heavy Civil Construction Industry with their Construct 365 product suite.

ERP, CRM, & PM for Project & Service Driven Organizations
ERP, CRM, & PM for Project & Service Driven Organizations

Construct 365 suite of products, by SIS, provide the Heavy Civil Construction industry with the technology infrastructure needed to compete in today's construction opportunities.

"We are excited to bring our 25 years of experience in the Construction ERP industry into the Heavy Civil sector. Construct 365 PCM, Construct 365 PM, Construct 365 Advanced Labor, and Construct 365 Field Operations, comprise our existing Construct 365 solution that is being offered for Heavy Civil Construction." Mark Kershteyn, Partner, SIS.

Steve Hathaway, a Partner at Construction Software Solutions and formerly with Viewpoint, states, "It is exciting to see SIS enter the Heavy Civil Construction market! This adds a strong offering to those firms seeking to leverage Dynamics 365 technology in the Azure Cloud, and greatly enhances the capabilities of a modern ERP solution. This will allow companies to take full advantage of tools such as Microsoft Power BI for dashboards providing greater operational insight "

Construct 365 is bringing rich functionality including: estimate import (Heavy Job and Bid to Win (B2W)), job costing, core financials, and advanced labor. Additional functionality includes Unit Based Projects, Pay Items, Equipment Management, Union and Certified Payroll, all seamlessly working within Microsoft's flagship ERP, Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain.

About SIS:

SIS (Strategic Industry Solutions) helps project and service focused companies manage every stage of the delivery and service life cycle. We provide complete Project Management, Project Accounting, Job Costing, Business Intelligence, and CRM Software built on Microsoft Dynamics. We help our clients manage cost and risk and deliver a unique value proposition to their customers with proven software and 25 years of Industry Experience.

The SIS Construct 365 solution is built in Microsoft Dynamics 365, and is the most complete and integrated solution in the A/E/C – Professional Service marketplace today, focusing on mobility, ease of use, and integration.

For more information: visit sisn.com, or email us at info@sisn.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sis-llc-expands-its-offerings-to-address-heavy-civil-construction-with-its-construct-365-suite-of-products-built-on-microsoft-dynamics-365-technology-platform-301505471.html

SOURCE SIS, LLC

