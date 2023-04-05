SiSaf Appoints Dr. Richard Goodfellow to Board of Directors

SiSaf Ltd

GUILDFORD, England, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RNA delivery and therapeutics company SiSaf Ltd today announced that it has appointed Dr. Richard Goodfellow to its Board of Directors.



Richard draws on four decades of international experience across the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, including leadership roles in business development and Chief Executive of Scancell, an AIM listed clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company. He has acted as a consultant to SiSaf since 2021.

SiSaf’s founder and CEO Dr. Suzanne Saffie-Siebert said, “I’m delighted to welcome Richard to our Board. As we are building and expanding our commercial partnerships and in-house pipeline of RNA therapeutics, Richard’s vast range of experience in the life science industry will be a valuable addition to SiSaf’s board and will support the company’s further growth.”

Dr Richard Goodfellow commented on his appointment as Non-Executive Director, “I welcome the opportunity to join SiSaf’s Board. Having worked with Suzanne and her team in an advisory capacity for the past two years, I believe the potential of SiSaf’s next-generation delivery technology for life-changing RNA treatments is significant. I look forward to taking on a strategic role to help the company make the most of the opportunities this offers.”

SiSaf’s proprietary Bio-Courier technology addresses the limitations of other RNA delivery technologies through the hybridization of organic materials with inorganic bioabsorbable silicon. Its lead product SIS-101-ADO, an siRNA therapeutic for patients with Autosomal Dominant Osteopetrosis Type 2 (ADO2), a rare genetic skeletal disorder, began the U.S. FDA Regulatory process to obtain an Orphan Drug Designation in October 2022.

ABOUT SISAF

SiSaf is an RNA delivery and therapeutics company. The company’s portfolio of patented delivery technologies includes silicon-stabilized hybrid lipid nanoparticles (sshLNP) that improve the stability, safety, and transfection efficiency of RNA. SiSaf uses sshLNP to develop a pipeline of RNA therapeutics, including siRNA treatments for autosomal dominant disorders. The company is also conducting preclinical research on RNA therapeutics for oncological applications and is maximizing the potential of its technology through research partnerships.

Led by founder and leading biomaterials specialist Dr Suzanne Saffie-Siebert, SiSaf is a venture capital-backed private company. Headquartered in Guildford, UK, it has fully integrated research labs and bio-analytical facilities, a scalable technology to fast-track development, and a growing patent estate with extensive freedom to operate.

