Sisco Sapena buys 120,200 Lleida.net shares at 2.93 euros per share.

·1 min read

MADRID, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lleida.net's CEO, Sisco Sapena, bought on Friday 120,200 shares of the company at a price of 2.93 euros per share.

The total amount of the acquisition was 352,186 euros.

With this purchase, Sapena now controls 35.64 percent of the Spanish listed company, a European leader in the registered signature, notification and contracting industry.

"Analysts consider the stock to be undervalued at the moment and so do I," explained Sapena.

"I am so confident in the company and its future that I have executed a significant purchase above its current stock market price," he clarified.

Lleida.net's proprietary technology, founded in 1995, has received more than 205 patents in more than 60 countries.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth (Paris), OTCQX (New York) and BME Growth (Madrid) (BME:LLN; EURONEXT:ALLN; OTCQX:LLEIF)

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sisco-sapena-buys-120-200-lleidanet-shares-at-2-93-euros-per-share-301633343.html

SOURCE Lleida.net

