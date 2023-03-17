U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

Sisram Medical Ltd. to Announce Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 21, 2023

·2 min read

Conference call to be held on March 22, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

HONG KONG, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisram Medical Ltd (the "Company" or "Sisram", stock code: 1696.HK; together with its subsidiaries referred as the "Group"), a global consumer wellness group featuring a first-of-its-kind synergistic ecosystem of business building blocks and consumer-focused brands, including Energy Based Devices, Injectables, Aesthetic and Digital Dentistry, Personal Care, and more today announced that it expects to release its financial results for the full year, ended December 31, 2022 on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

The Company's management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Speakers will include Mr. Liu Yi, Sisram's Chairman and Executive Director, Mr. Lior Dayan, Sisram's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Doron Yannai, Alma's CFO, and Ms. Qianli Fang, Sisram's Company Secretary, Investment & IR Director. Following the prepared remarks, management will be available for a Q&A session.

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following linkhttps://clsa.zoom.com/webinar/register/WN_1TORMo9xTua1XQ_zQBEUEA. Callers will receive a unique dial-in upon registration, which enables immediate access on the day of the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

The conference call will begin at:

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
5:00 a.m. Pacific Time
3:00 p.m. Israel Time

A replay will also be available on Sisram Medical's Events page at: https://sisram-medical.com/investors/events-presentations/.

About Sisram Medical Ltd 

Sisram Medical Ltd (1696.HK) is a global consumer wellness group, featuring a first-of-its-kind synergistic ecosystem of business building blocks and consumer-focused branding, ranging from Energy Based Devices, Injectables, Aesthetic and Digital Dentistry, Personal Care and more. The company is majority owned by Fosun Pharma, one of China's leading healthcare groups. On September 19, 2017, Sisram Medical went public, becoming the first Israeli company ever to trade on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Exchange.

Sisram Medical – Enhancing Quality of Life 
http://www.sisram-medical.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
Phone: (917) 607-8654                                                                                                      
Email: IR@sisram-medical.com

Media Contact:
Ever Bloom (HK) Communications Consultants Group Limited        
Orianna Ou / Yinmei He
+852 3468 8171
sisrammed.list@everbloom.com.cn

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sisram-medical-ltd-to-announce-full-year-2022-financial-results-on-march-21-2023-301774964.html

SOURCE Sisram Medical Ltd

