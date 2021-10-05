U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,357.38
    +56.92 (+1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,401.46
    +398.54 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,461.32
    +205.83 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.38
    +5.91 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.95
    +1.33 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.00
    -7.60 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5220
    +0.0410 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3638
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4490
    +0.5310 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,940.90
    +1,296.39 (+2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.02
    +17.65 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Sitecore Experience Award Winners Announced at Symposium 2021

·4 min read

Aston Martin, Cracker Barrel and UnitingCare Queensland take top honors

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced the 2021 Sitecore Experience Award recipients at the 2021 Sitecore Symposium. The Sitecore Experience Awards recognize companies that successfully use Sitecore solutions to innovate their digital experience transformation. Twelve winners were recognized from more than 140 submissions in the 2021 Sitecore Experience Awards (SEA), with three taking the top honors of Ultimate Experience Winners.

Sitecore Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sitecore) (PRNewsFoto/SITECORE)
Sitecore Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sitecore) (PRNewsFoto/SITECORE)

Sitecore selected winners from each of the four 2021 SEA categories, including Best Digital Experience Transformation, Most Intelligent Content Optimization, Best Innovation with Emerging Technologies, and Leading the Way for the 'Phygital' Future.

The 2021 Ultimate Experience Award recipients are:

Aston Martin , in partnership with WPP and Wunderman Thompson UK, for developing a platform that brings together Aston Martin real estate on one platform and provides a consistent, flexible and transparent customer experience. The digital team at Aston Martin utilized Sitecore to improve three key areas: customer-first innovation, data-driven decision making and to create a path for growth.

Renato Bisignani, Head of Global Marketing and Communications, said: "Aston Martin is an ultra-luxury brand and at the core of our marketing initiatives is always a desire to offer the highest possible level of experiences to our customers. With Sitecore, we've been able to improve our UX and UI, and our ambition is to further enhance our platforms to provide a more personalized, considered and integrated digital journey. We are only at the beginning of our digital transformation so we are grateful to be recognized for our work in creating the best digital experience for our customers."

Cracker Barrel , in partnership with Pricewaterhouse Coopers, for extending its legendary hospitality beyond its four walls through the launch of Digital Store (web, mobile web, and mobile app). Through Cracker Barrel's work with Sitecore, the company was able to replace its separate brand site, third party online food ordering site, third party catering ordering site, retail ecommerce site, and mobile app with a uniquely Cracker Barrel unified experience for web, mobile web, and mobile app called 'Digital Store.' Digital Store allows guests to seamlessly purchase to-go food, catering, and retail with a single mixed cart, account, and payment in addition to streamlining the in-store experience with waitlist, curbside check-in, and dine-in check payment, all while delivering personalized hospitality like your favorite Cracker Barrel team member.

"We view digital as a new type of hospitality that, through convenience and personalization, allows us to extend our legendary hospitality consistently across more than 660 stores and allows our guests to make memorable moments anywhere life finds them," said Bryan Hooper, Vice President of Digital Experience at Cracker Barrel. "We are so honored to be recognized as a Sitecore Ultimate Award Winner for our Digital Store and our guest-first approach."

UnitingCare Queensland, in partnership with Triggerfish, for providing upwards of 2,000 COVID-19 contact tracing check-ins per hour in healthcare facilities across Queensland through digitizing its existing manual, paper-based procedure. As one of the largest healthcare providers and charities in Australia, UnitingCare Queensland (UnitingCare) was directly affected by COVID-19 government contact tracing protocols and needed to demonstrate to Queensland Health that they could respond quickly and efficiently to potential second wave cases. The key factor of UnitingCare's new solution that set them apart was their ability to act with speed and at scale by building the application on their existing infrastructure. The organization is now screening people across 150 locations, with the ability to scale further to 500 when required without affecting the customer experience.

"Our organization extends compassionate healthcare services to more than 430,000 people, so it was no easy feat to digitize our originally paper and manual contact tracing process for COVID-19, but with support from Triggerfish and Sitecore we were able to quickly and efficiently deliver a secure and streamlined tracing process," said Dan Shaw, Group Digital Marketing Manager, UnitingCare Queensland. "We are honored to be recognized for our efforts by Sitecore as a leader and trailblazer in the physical-digital (Phygital) future."

Other winners recognized by region today include:

Americas

EMEA

APJ

The 2021 Ultimate Experience Award winners were announced today by Lee Miles, Sitecore's Chief Customer Success Officer, at the Sitecore Symposium 2021.

"We're seeing brick-and-mortar shopping merge with digital consumer experiences," said Miles. "From an exponential increase in e-commerce, consumers have gotten used to a low-touch experience, with no silos separating inventory and extremely personalized recommendations – which will continue to drive changes in the physical retail experience. Architects of the best in digital experience, like this year's Ultimate Experience Award winners, are best positioned to provide the platform-agnostic consumer experience."

For information on how you can register to view on-demand Symposium content, please click here.

About Sitecore

Sitecore delivers a digital experience platform that empowers the world's smartest brands to build lifelong relationships with their customers. A highly decorated industry leader, Sitecore is the only company bringing together content, commerce, and data into one connected platform that delivers millions of digital experiences every day. Leading companies including American Express, ASOS, Kimberly-Clark, L'Oréal, and Volvo Cars rely on Sitecore to provide more engaging, personalized experiences for their customers. Learn more at Sitecore.com.

Contact
Shannon Lyman
Sr. Director, Communications
shannon.lyman@sitecore.com

Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sitecore-experience-award-winners-announced-at-symposium-2021-301393167.html

SOURCE Sitecore

Recommended Stories

  • Apple’s new iPhone 13 Pro using Texas Instruments products, report shows

    It’s a higher-end device for the new lineup that Apple unveiled last month during its closely watched annual event marking the latest in its handheld devices. TI is getting more traction from personal electronics even as it gets much of its sales from industrials and automotive. The semiconductor company has benefitted as a global shortage has bolstered demand.

  • Why Apple Stock Got Bit Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock slid 2.8% by 3:30 p.m. EDT trading Monday. Granted, the whole stock market has been having a rather bad day. Calling Apple "the hottest player in gaming," the Journal proceeded to explain how Apple's App Store has been racking up eye-popping operating profit margins on in-game purchases facilitated by its software.

  • Indians had a glimpse of life without WhatsApp

    The 400 million users in India—the app's biggest market by far—were unable to connect for six hours.

  • Google’s $5 Billion Android Battle Could End Its Dominance

    An appeals trial in the case between Google and the European Commission just ended. The verdict could have a far-reaching impact.

  • Here's what to expect from Microsoft's newly launched Windows 11

    Windows 11 is officially on sale. Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Modern Life, Search & Devices Yusuf Mehdi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Why Apple Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices,

  • Windows 11 review: Microsoft’s most pleasant OS—until it isn't

    Windows 11 is a solid step forward aesthetically from Windows 10, though some of the changes may annoy long-time Windows users.

  • How and when to upgrade to Windows 11

    It might be months before you can install the OS through Windows Update, though.

  • Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders open on October 8th

    You can get your hands on the company's latest smartwatch on October 15th.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After iPhone 13 Launch?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • TikTok users baffled by ‘amazing’ hack for unlocking an iPhone with just your voice: ‘This is brilliant’

    The hack is showing users one way how to unlock an iPhone without putting in a password.

  • WhatsApp rival Signal gets ‘millions’ of new users in the wake of Facebook’s dramatic six-hour outage

    ‘Signal is WhatsUp’, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey quipped

  • Windows 11 rollout underway

    Microsoft said the free upgrade will become available for newer devices first.

  • 3 Altcoins to Buy Now

    As such, investors should turn their attention away from BTC and start looking for alternative coins (altcoins) created in more recent rounds of innovation. Three top candidates that fit that description are Celo (CRYPTO: CELO), My Neighbor Alice (CRYPTO: ALICE), and Audius (CRYPTO: AUDIO). Celo's blockchain is unique because users' wallet addresses, which is where one's crypto is stored (public keys) are tied to their mobile phone numbers.

  • Get ready for Microsoft's Windows 11 media blitz

    Windows 11 officially goes on sale Tuesday, but expect the media blitz to begin later today.Why it matters: Microsoft's operating system launches aren't what they were back in the days when people lined up outside of retail stores at midnight. But this is still the most significant update in years and comes as the PC industry is getting a pandemic-fueled resurgence.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Microsoft will

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 4th, 2021

    Following a bullish end to the week for the majors, a return to Sunday’s highs would support another breakout day ahead.

  • Tortoise expands remote operated robotic delivery to convenience stores across the US

    Tortoise is expanding its remote controlled delivery robots to convenience store chains across the U.S. through a new two-year strategic partnership with King Retail Solutions (KRS), an Idaho-based retail brand strategy company with a national footprint. Under the agreement, KRS will resell and distribute more than 500 of Tortoise’s sidewalk delivery vehicles to help its convenience store customers offer affordable, same-day last-mile delivery options. Recent partnerships with last-mile logistics supplier AxelHire, grocery chain Shoprite and convenience store brand Choice Market demonstrate a major shift toward robotic delivery for Tortoise, one that allows it to bring its robots into an increasing range of markets.

  • After a Hot Early-2021 IPO, Is Qualtrics Stock a Buy Right Now?

    After a hot start early in the year, shares of Qualtrics (NASDAQ: XM) are currently sitting on a 4% decline since making their publicly traded debut in January 2021, compared to a 14% gain for the S&P 500 over that same span of time. Such underperformance isn't out of the ordinary for IPO stocks, but it is hiding a noteworthy growth story at Qualtrics. The digital experience management software firm is riding a wave of activity as organizations scramble to get their operations upgraded for the cloud era.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – October 4th, 2021

    Following a bullish week, steering clear of the week’s pivot levels would be key to supporting another bullish week ahead.

  • Hotglue nabs $1.5M seed to help developers connect to biz apps

    Hotglue, an early stage startup that wants to make it easier for developers to connect to business applications like Salesforce, announced a $1.5 million seed today led by Uncommon Capital and a group of angels. The company is the brainchild of a couple of 20 year old founders, CEO Hassan Syyid and CRO David Molot, who dropped out of the University of Maryland last year to build their startup. Syyid explained that the idea that caused them to shift their life plans is a product for developers that makes it easier to build integrations with business apps like Salesforce, QuickBooks and HubSpot.