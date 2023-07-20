SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR): Are Analysts Optimistic?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SiteMinder Limited's (ASX:SDR) future prospects. SiteMinder Limited develops, markets, and sells online guest acquisition platform and commerce solutions for accommodation providers in Australia, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. With the latest financial year loss of AU$110m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$49m, the AU$969m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which SiteMinder will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 15 industry analysts covering SiteMinder, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of AU$13m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 71% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving SiteMinder's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that SiteMinder has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

