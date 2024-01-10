SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR): Is Breakeven Near?

SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. SiteMinder Limited develops, markets, and sells online guest acquisition platform and commerce solutions for accommodation providers in Australia and internationally. The AU$1.5b market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$49m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on SiteMinder's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 14 industry analysts covering SiteMinder, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of AU$14m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 71% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for SiteMinder given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. SiteMinder currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

