Are SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR) Investors Paying Above The Intrinsic Value?

Key Insights

SiteMinder's estimated fair value is AU$1.96 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of AU$2.63 suggests SiteMinder is potentially 34% overvalued

Analyst price target for SDR is AU$4.78, which is 144% above our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) -AU$32.6m -AU$3.20m AU$22.0m AU$28.5m AU$33.4m AU$37.6m AU$41.2m AU$44.2m AU$46.7m AU$48.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Est @ 17.25% Est @ 12.66% Est @ 9.45% Est @ 7.20% Est @ 5.63% Est @ 4.53% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9% -AU$30.2 -AU$2.7 AU$17.5 AU$21.0 AU$22.8 AU$23.8 AU$24.2 AU$24.0 AU$23.5 AU$22.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$147m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$49m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.9%– 2.0%) = AU$834m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$834m÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= AU$389m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$536m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$2.6, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at SiteMinder as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.004. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for SiteMinder

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Threat

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For SiteMinder, we've compiled three important elements you should assess:

