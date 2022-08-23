U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,151.00
    +9.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,132.00
    +76.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,943.50
    +33.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,924.30
    +6.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.01
    +1.65 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.60
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9932
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.74
    +3.14 (+15.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1777
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3640
    -0.1210 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,469.05
    +274.05 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.75
    +3.81 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.98
    -37.81 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

SiteMinder reaccelerates in FY22. Acquires GuestJoy.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SDR.AX

SYDNEY, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SiteMinder (ASX:SDR) has today released its results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2022 (FY22), demonstrating continued reacceleration in the business.

Sankar Narayan, CEO and MD at SiteMinder said: "The most pleasing aspect of our FY22 performance has been the team's successful execution of our ambitious new initiatives, laying the foundations for SiteMinder to scale and sustain high organic growth. Our product and other initiatives, including the acquisition of GuestJoy, enhance our growth opportunities with additional services to existing customers as well as expanding into new customer segments. With the lifetime value of our customers in Q4FY22 30% above pre-COVID levels, despite global travel still recovering, our initiatives are boosting customer and shareholder value. Our leading multilingual commerce platform and unrivalled global go-to-market capability, provide us confidence to reiterate our growth guidance and in addition communicate our expectation to become free cash flow neutral by Q4FY24 on a quarterly basis. I want to again thank all our staff, partners and customers for the resilience and the ingenuity shown over the last couple of years."

SiteMinder growth accelerates to 25% ARR YoY, acquires GuestJoy (PRNewsfoto/SiteMinder)
SiteMinder growth accelerates to 25% ARR YoY, acquires GuestJoy (PRNewsfoto/SiteMinder)

FY22 Performance Highlights

(All growth rates are y/y)

  • FY22 ARR grew 25.3% y/y (cc) to $129.7m, which is 27% (cc) higher than the pre-COVID ARR at the end of FY19.

  • FY22 revenue of $116.0m, up 15.0% y/y (cc), and exited the year growing 23.4% y/y (cc) in Q4FY22. Americas grew 27.3%, EMEA grew 21.4%, and APAC grew 0.4% y/y (cc) in FY22.

  • Customer count grew 7% to 34.7k in FY22 with the additions weighted towards Q4FY22 due to Omicron impacts earlier in the financial year.

  • Improving SaaS economics with LTV/CAC increasing from 2.1x in FY21 to 3.2x in FY22, and exited FY22 at 3.9x in Q4.

  • Expanded total ARPU to $291, up 13.2% y/y (cc) in FY22. Subscription ARPU grew 2% y/y (cc), while Transaction ARPU grew 68.6% y/y (cc). Transaction products subscribed by our customers increased 51% y/y to 13k products in FY22.

  • Underlying FY22 free cash outflow* of 30% of revenue following investments in rebuilding GTM and new products.

  • Available Liquidity of $117.7m.

  • Signed agreement to acquire GuestJoy, highly rated suite of customer relationship management tools that will deepen and broaden the platform offering.

  • Reiterates growth guidance of 31%**. Expectation to become free cash flow neutral by Q4FY24** on a quarterly basis.

cc = constant currency
* Underlying free cash outflow = the sum of underlying operating cash flows and underlying investment cash flows
** Realisation of SiteMinder's growth and free cash flow guidance will depend on many factors outside of the Company's control, including the substantial abatement of COVID-19 related influences on the accommodation and travel industry and the continued recovery of travel.

About SiteMinder

SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR) is the world's leading open hotel commerce platform, ranked among technology pioneers for opening up every hotel's access to online commerce. It's this central role that has earned SiteMinder the trust of tens of thousands of hotels, across 150 countries, to sell, market, manage and grow their business. The global company, headquartered in Sydney with offices in Bangkok, Berlin, Dallas, Galway, London and Manila, generated more than 100 million reservations worth over US$35 billion in revenue for hotels in the last year prior to the start of the pandemic. For more information, visit siteminder.com.

(PRNewsfoto/SiteMinder)
(PRNewsfoto/SiteMinder)

SOURCE SiteMinder

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Dives; Tesla Slides After Elon Musk Move; AMC Stock Tumbles As Rival Nears Bankruptcy

    The Dow Jones took a dive as indexes fell. Tesla stock slipped after an Elon Musk move. AMC stock plunged. Bitcoin fell.

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From Earlier This Year Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Stocks Can Rally Out of Jackson Hole, Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and other risk assets have a chance to rally if Jerome Powell delivers a nuanced message at the Jackson Hole symposium, strategists say.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal Cutbacks‘House of the Dragon’ Debut Crashes HBO Max for ThousandsHawkish recent comments f

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyTh

  • A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk

    Since Tesla started up, the electric-vehicle leader has faced hedge funds betting that it would fail.

  • 4 Remarkable Growth Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    A poorly performing market hasn't stopped select billionaires from putting their money to work in four phenomenal growth stocks.

  • Intel stock falls, hitting a 52-week low

    Intel shares are tumbling as the overall semiconductor sector is facing pressure on Monday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • Beware of a ‘bear trap’ retreat in stocks after the big summer rally, strategists warn

    It looks like a “bear trap” may be lurking in this summer’s big bounce for the stock market, one that could lead to painful losses for investors, Glenmede strategists warned in a Monday report. Investors already appear to be reconsidering some factors of this summer’s powerful rebound, including rethinking hopes that the Federal Reserve may not hike interest rates as aggressively as previously thought. The S&P 500 index (SPX) has been hitting resistance after gaining nearly 17% from its mid-June low, and focus lately has turned to whether recent gains for equities could quickly fizzle, confirming a bear-market bounce.

  • Why Tesla's Falling Ahead of Its Stock Split

    The stock market is having a tough day on Monday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is leading the way lower. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq was down 259 points, or about 2%, to 12,447. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a strong performer in the Nasdaq over the past several years, but it isn't helping the index's cause on Monday, as the stock is down more than 2%.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Could Owe Billions on Stock Gains Under the New Tax Law

    The unrealized gains could be subject to the new 15% minimum corporate tax in 2023 under the Inflation Reduction Act.

  • Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Warren Buffett is not giving up on despite losses. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. Warren Buffett, the legendary billionaire heading Berkshire Hathaway, has always stressed upon the importance of buying […]

  • September Is Usually a Bad Month For Stocks. This One Could Be Ugly.

    The stock market’s worst month—September—is approaching. The same is true for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, dating back to 1896. First off, the stock market has already ripped higher recently, with both indexes up double digits in percentage terms since their lowest levels of the year in mid June.

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • Occidental Petroleum stock falls after Buffett not expected to buy majority stake

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for OXY after reports suggest Warren Buffett will not acquire a controlling stake in the stock.

  • When Is Tesla’s Stock Split, and What Does it Mean for Investors?

    EV-maker joins other megacap companies that have split their stocks this year to make ownership more accessible to individual investors.

  • AMC stock plunges amid $APE debut, Cineworld troubles

    AMC Entertainment is officially going "APE" in an effort to further solidify its financial future as its primary rival Cineworld says it's exploring a bankruptcy.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s investment portfolio and investment philosophy, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire, philanthropist, […]

  • The Stock Market May Have Just Sent an Important Signal

    The slump in the stock market could continue while the dollar becomes stronger as Wall Street waits for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech later this week and as concerns about inflation and a slower economy rise. U.S. stocks fell sharply to start the week on on Aug. 22 with the S&P 500 down 2.14% and the Nasdaq down 2.55%. The S&P 500's decline was the largest in two months.

  • Does Vanguard Owe You Money? It's Paying Investors Millions

    Some investors will be getting a bit of money back soon, the result of a big settlement between financial firm Vanguard and the Massachusetts Secretary of State. The $6.25 million settlement has to do with allegations that the firm failed … Continue reading → The post Does Vanguard Owe You Money? It's Paying Investors Millions appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.