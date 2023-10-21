Are Sitio Royalties Corp.'s (NYSE:STR) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 8.3% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Sitio Royalties (NYSE:STR). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Sitio Royalties' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Sitio Royalties

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sitio Royalties is:

3.1% = US$118m ÷ US$3.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.03 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Sitio Royalties' Earnings Growth And 3.1% ROE

As you can see, Sitio Royalties' ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 28%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Despite this, surprisingly, Sitio Royalties saw an exceptional 48% net income growth over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Story continues

We then compared Sitio Royalties' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 28% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for STR? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Sitio Royalties Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Sitio Royalties has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 23%, meaning that it has the remaining 77% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Sitio Royalties is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

While Sitio Royalties has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 149% over the next three years.

Summary

In total, it does look like Sitio Royalties has some positive aspects to its business. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.