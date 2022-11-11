Sitka ICAV Private Equity Division to Begin Commerce in Africa

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Sitka ICAV is thrilled to announce that the Private Equity Division's expansion into Africa is now underway. This next step is one of many already made as Sitka ICAV aggressively expands its reach internationally. In June of 2020 Sitka ICAV opened it's doors during what has arguably been one of the worst world pandemics witnessed for business, and the economy as a whole.

Sitka ICAV, Monday, November 7, 2022, Press release picture

This was a blessing and a curse. Investors and markets were all running scared at the same time. Sitka had to be shrewd in the analysis and subsequent research into every investment. Through data accumulation and the use of algorithmic trade analysis, the research department has been able to consistently devise information for investments that soar above the average. This has been invaluable to both the Institutional Investment Department, and Private Equity Division.

The Sitka ICAV Private Equity Division is able to use this powerful information to stay light on their feet. With over 200 years combined experience they are able to be in tune with the volatility of various markets. Clients portfolios are regularly reviewed, results are shared with clientele, discussions are had, and adjustments are made.

Now more than ever as economic destabilization ebbs and flows, investments need to be fluid. Sitka ICAV prides themselves on ensuring every client, no matter the amount invested is given complete clarity and transparency, every step of the way.

About Sitka ICAV - Sitka ICAV's market leaders and senior wealth advisers provide integrated and comprehensive wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals and families, entrepreneurs, business owners, and foundations endowments in their respective regions. In this role, these individuals will collaborate closely with clients to fulfil their immediate requirements while also planning for their long-term goals.

Sitka ICAV offers a diverse variety of financial services and investment solutions tailored to meet each individual's financial goals. Sitka ICAV has established working relationships with individuals and companies to create and execute robust plans with proven results for its clients. Sitka ICAV is dedicated to making a positive impact on both private and corporate financial futures, which they do by putting the needs of their clients first. To learn more about Sitka ICAV, you can visit them at

