Sitting pretty: New manufacturing plant to bring dozens of jobs to Pueblo

Pueblo beat out 19 other communities to become home to a new manufacturing plant for Michigan-based furniture builder Fomcore, which plans to bring 87 jobs to the community starting early next year.

Fomcore creates foam-based furniture which provides colorful, fun and “really durable” soft seating that has become increasingly popular in school classrooms, said company co-owner Jeremy Leffring, who along with his partner Jeff Zack started the company in Muskegon, Michigan.

The company will set up shop just off Interstate 25 at 200 Greenhorn Drive on Pueblo’s south side where a brand new spec building was finished late last year. Pueblo Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Jeff Shaw said the building was constructed in hopes of attracting a new business like Fomcore to Pueblo.

Fomcore is retrofitting the new building to meet the company’s needs. Leffring estimates the first 40 to 50 workers will start making the furniture in Pueblo by the end of March 2024.

Clients of all ages try out some of Fomcore's furniture. The business will be opening a manufacturing plant in Pueblo and being producing more furniture starting early next year.

Here's why Fomcore is growing into Pueblo

“We can’t keep up with demand. We maxed out our Muskegon plant and another 50,000-square-foot facility in Michigan,” Leffring explained.

He and his wife Ivanna had started a similar business in 2004 when they were right out of college, at age 26. When the couple teamed up with Zack in 2016, Leffring joked he was 38 years old and “almost entering my prime.”

A year later, the company had eight employees.

“I was like, ‘Wow we have eight employees, we have arrived’,” Leffring said with a laugh. “This year we have grown to 170 employees.”

After an exhaustive year-long search in the area that would best serve its customers from Colorado and Texas to California, Fomcore landed in Pueblo. With the addition of the Pueblo plant, the company's total number of employees will push beyond the 200 mark next year and as the Pueblo manufacturing plant grows, Leffring anticipates it will employ 100 or more workers.

He credits the company’s rapid growth with “hitting the education market” at a time when schools are trying to create more comfortable, user-friendly spaces for students. Gone are the days of hard wooden chairs.

This Fomcore caterpillar offers fun seating for a grade school classrooom.

The work atmosphere sets Fomcore apart

Part of the Fomcore goal is to see employees working as a team that “takes ownership and pride in our products that improves kids' educational experiences," Leffring explained.

"For example, we create an atmosphere with our nest series which is like a little nook — it's a hugely popular product and it offers a quiet place for kids to read,” he said.

The company has sewing, foam cutting and upholstery jobs as well as others. Leffring said jobs start “well above minimum wage” for those with experience, but the company also offers its own training program to help employees get started in the trade.

The training program will operate with assistance from Pueblo Community College, he said.

“They have a great culture and are a great employer,” Shaw said of Fomcore. “Their mission and history show that they work well with a younger workforce.”

Fomcore also is known for “giving opportunities to second-chance employees" and has a "good reputation of getting those employees back to work,” Shaw said.

A variety of Fomcore products offer colorful and comfortable interactive seating areas in this classroom.

“We find more value in the work than just making money, it’s about having a bigger purpose, trying to find a way to bless others and impacting the community," Leffring said. "It is really who we are and I could tell immediately this is what Pueblo wants too."

"It’s a nice fit for Pueblo,” Shaw agreed. “They definitely kicked the tires on the community to make sure it was a fit," he said, pointing out his staff got a lot of help from the city and county to make Fomcore feel welcome.

Thanks to the voter-approved half-cent sales tax fund earmarked for economic development, Pueblo Economic Development Corp. is offering the company rent reimbursement of up to $1.7 million during the next 10 years based on the number of employees hired. After that, the company will pay market rate rent, Shaw explained.

“We are very excited,” Leffring said.

To find out more about Fomcore, go to fomcore.com.

