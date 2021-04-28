In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market to Grow by USD 475.05 Million During 2021-2025|Technavio
NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The in situ hybridization (ISH) market is set to grow by USD 475.05 million, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio-Techne Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for companion diagnostic tests will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market is segmented as below:
Technology
End-user
Geography
In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the in situ hybridization (ISH) market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio-Techne Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market size
In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market trends
In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market industry analysis
The increasing demand for companion diagnostic tests is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the emergence of alternative techniques may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the in situ hybridization (ISH) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Genetic Testing Market- The genetic testing market is segmented by product (equipment and consumables), application (predictive and diagnostic testing and pharmacogenomic testing), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download FREE Sample Report
Global MRSA Testing Market- The MRSA testing market is segmented by end-user (hospitals and diagnostic laboratories and academic and research institutes), geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and key vendors. Download FREE Sample Report
In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist in situ hybridization (ISH) market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the in situ hybridization (ISH) market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the in situ hybridization (ISH) market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in situ hybridization (ISH) market vendors
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
