U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,739.66
    -20.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,105.88
    -41.88 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,430.44
    -94.35 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.45
    -3.69 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.00
    -1.00 (-1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,628.70
    -21.30 (-1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    19.38
    -0.21 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9749
    -0.0070 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1530
    +0.0940 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1167
    -0.0224 (-1.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.3200
    +0.6180 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,262.62
    -138.77 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.39
    -3.28 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.08
    +41.94 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

In Situ Hybridization Market worth $2.8 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In Situ Hybridization Market size is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2027 from USD 1.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Key drivers of the in situ hybridization market include rising incidence of genetic disorders and cancer, and growing awareness of companion diagnostics. However, a shortage of skilled professionals poses a significant challenge to the growth of this market.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=212028829

Browse in-depth TOC on "In Situ Hybridization Market"

235 - Tables 
31 - Figures 
201 - Pages

The FISH segment dominates the in situ hybridization (ISH) market through 2020-2027.

The global in situ hybridization market is segmented into product, technology, application, end user, and region. FISH uses fluorescently labeled DNA probes to detect or confirm the presence of genes or chromosomal abnormalities. It is also used in clinical research for the prenatal diagnosis of inherited chromosomal aberrations and postnatal diagnosis of carriers of genetic diseases. FISH is considered more reliable, sensitive, and accurate as compared to IHC; moreover, this test does not require expensive equipment.

In 2021, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories ranked first in terms of revenue in the in situ hybridization market.

Based on end users, the global in situ hybridization market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs), and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. In 2021, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the in situ hybridization market, due to an increasing number of molecule-based screenings, the increasing number of specialty diagnostic tests performed in hospital laboratories, the rising number of in-house diagnostic procedures, and the rising trend of establishing in-house diagnostic capabilities in hospitals.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=212028829

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the in situ hybridization market in 2021.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the in situ hybridization market during the forecast period. China and India are the key revenue contributors to the Asia Pacific in situ hybridization market. Favorable government support for product approvals and the presence of major players in these countries are anticipated to drive regional market growth.

The in situ hybridization market is consolidated in nature with prominent players in the in situ hybridization market including Abbott (US), Abcam (UK), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bio SB Inc. (US), Biocare Medical, LLC (US), BioCat GmbH (Germany), BioGenex Laboratories (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), BioView (Israel), Creative Bioarray (US), Danaher (US), Enzo Biochem (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), GeneMed Biotechnologies Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), NeoGenomics Laboratories (US), OpGen (US), Oxford Gene Technology (UK), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and ZytoVision GmbH (Germany).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=212028829

Browse Adjacent Market: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Molecular Diagnostics Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Tissue Diagnostics Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Anatomic Pathology Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Companion Diagnostics Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 
630 Dundee Road 
Suite 430 
Northbrook, IL 60062 
USA: +1-888-600-6441 
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com 
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/in-situ-hybridization-market.asp 
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ 
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/in-situ-hybridization.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-situ-hybridization-market-worth-2-8-billion-by-2027---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301667314.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were soaring 12.7% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. Perhaps the most likely explanation for Axsome jumping today is that large institutional investors could be buying the biotech stock. Another possibility is that some short-sellers are covering their positions, creating upward pressure on the share prices in the process.

  • Lincoln National (LNC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lincoln National (LNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -630.05% and 5.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Barrick Gold (GOLD) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Barrick Gold (GOLD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.18% and 18.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Bounced Back Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped nearly 5% Thursday morning before reversing those losses. Nio reported its October delivery data on Tuesday and investors have been digesting that information over the last two days. While Nio reported a sharp year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries last month, it was down from September, and investors are getting more anxious about impacts from continued COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the companies that posted disappointing quarterly results and saw their stock prices subsequently plunge. With powerful brands such as Windows, Office, Android, and Google between them, Alphabet and Microsoft have had unquestionable impacts on consumer technology and are still likely to continue doing so well into the future. As a result, you might be wondering which is the better buy: Alphabet or Microsoft?

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Aurinia (AUPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 66.67% and 46.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The market downturn gives investors a target-rich environment to find good businesses at great prices.

  • Lightspeed Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Better Buy: Ally Financial vs. Upstart Stock

    It's hard to believe that it was only one year ago that Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock reached a breathtaking pinnacle of $390, which was nearly 1,000% above its opening-day market price less than a year earlier. At the same time, fellow financial stock Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) has plunged as well, although not quite as much: 48% from it's 52-week high. It recently became a Warren Buffett stock, stirring greater interest among investors.

  • ConocoPhillips (COP) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Ups Dividend

    Higher production volumes and commodity price realizations aid ConocoPhillips' (COP) earnings in Q3.

  • Chimera Investment (CIM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Chimera (CIM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8% and 1.88%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Investors Heavily Search The Boeing Company (BA): Here is What You Need to Know

    Boeing (BA) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Cummins (CMI) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Cummins (CMI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -34.22% and 5.39%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ‘Oh, my gosh, why am I not in the market?’ This forecaster says investors will be shocked by what’s about to happen next.

    The president of macroeconomic research firm Lamoureux & Co., Yves Lamoureux, sees up years in the medium to long-term for stocks, even if Powell threw a "short-term wrench in the engine."

  • Great-West Lifeco reports third quarter 2022 results

    Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco or the Company) today announced its third quarter 2022 results. Net earnings of $688 million and base earnings1 of $688 million were down from $872 million and $870 million in the third quarter of 2021 respectively. Base and net earnings in the third quarter of 2022 included a net loss provision of $128 million after-tax for estimated claims resulting from the impact of Hurricane Ian.

  • Callon Petroleum (CPE) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Callon (CPE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1% and 19.47%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The China-based electric vehicle company offers a unique customer value proposition compared to other EV companies. Unsurprisingly, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock is capturing the curiosity of stock market investors asking if the stock is a buy right now.

  • Transocean (RIG) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Transocean (RIG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 60% and 7.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 26.09% and 13.60%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?