In Situ Hybridization Market worth $2.8 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In Situ Hybridization Market size is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2027 from USD 1.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Key drivers of the in situ hybridization market include rising incidence of genetic disorders and cancer, and growing awareness of companion diagnostics. However, a shortage of skilled professionals poses a significant challenge to the growth of this market.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=212028829

Browse in-depth TOC on "In Situ Hybridization Market"

235 - Tables

31 - Figures

201 - Pages

The FISH segment dominates the in situ hybridization (ISH) market through 2020-2027.

The global in situ hybridization market is segmented into product, technology, application, end user, and region. FISH uses fluorescently labeled DNA probes to detect or confirm the presence of genes or chromosomal abnormalities. It is also used in clinical research for the prenatal diagnosis of inherited chromosomal aberrations and postnatal diagnosis of carriers of genetic diseases. FISH is considered more reliable, sensitive, and accurate as compared to IHC; moreover, this test does not require expensive equipment.

In 2021, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories ranked first in terms of revenue in the in situ hybridization market.

Based on end users, the global in situ hybridization market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs), and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. In 2021, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the in situ hybridization market, due to an increasing number of molecule-based screenings, the increasing number of specialty diagnostic tests performed in hospital laboratories, the rising number of in-house diagnostic procedures, and the rising trend of establishing in-house diagnostic capabilities in hospitals.

Story continues

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=212028829

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the in situ hybridization market in 2021.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the in situ hybridization market during the forecast period. China and India are the key revenue contributors to the Asia Pacific in situ hybridization market. Favorable government support for product approvals and the presence of major players in these countries are anticipated to drive regional market growth.

The in situ hybridization market is consolidated in nature with prominent players in the in situ hybridization market including Abbott (US), Abcam (UK), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bio SB Inc. (US), Biocare Medical, LLC (US), BioCat GmbH (Germany), BioGenex Laboratories (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), BioView (Israel), Creative Bioarray (US), Danaher (US), Enzo Biochem (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), GeneMed Biotechnologies Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), NeoGenomics Laboratories (US), OpGen (US), Oxford Gene Technology (UK), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and ZytoVision GmbH (Germany).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=212028829

Browse Adjacent Market: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:



Molecular Diagnostics Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Tissue Diagnostics Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Anatomic Pathology Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Companion Diagnostics Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/in-situ-hybridization-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/in-situ-hybridization.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-situ-hybridization-market-worth-2-8-billion-by-2027---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301667314.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets