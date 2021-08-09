U.S. markets open in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,421.00
    -8.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,983.00
    -108.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,105.25
    +9.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.80
    -15.10 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.33
    -2.95 (-4.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.80
    -15.30 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.42 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1763
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.27
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3890
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1410
    -0.0920 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,549.55
    -288.09 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.13
    +99.49 (+10.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,098.35
    -24.60 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

SitusAMC Expands European Servicing Business to Include Direct Debt

·2 min read

Alfonso Pagano hired as director to lead the expansion to service non-CRE corporate debt

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC, one of the largest independent, rated commercial real estate primary and special servicers in Europe, announced the expansion of the firm's servicing business in Europe to include corporate direct debt, infrastructure and social housing loans. SitusAMC currently services 67 billion euros in commercial real estate loans with assets located in 18 countries through Europe for banks, insurance companies, funds, and private equity firms. Alfonso Pagano has been hired as Director, reporting to SitusAMC's Executive Managing Director and Head of Europe, Lisa Williams, and will oversee the new business segment.

In addition to loan servicing, SitusAMC also provides loan asset management, loan advisory and valuation services to its clients in Europe. With the expansion, SitusAMC will offer loan agency and loan administration services for corporate, infrastructure and social housing related loans.

"Many of our European clients also provide corporate lending through direct lending platforms," said Williams. "As organisations look to streamline their operations with partners who can provide more comprehensive support, we saw an opportunity to leverage our proven experience in commercial real estate debt to provide a more efficient and effective way for to service a broader range of loans, including direct debt."

Pagano, who joined the firm on July 29, brings more than 15 years of experience in servicing debt, including leadership roles at top global financial institutions such as BNP Paribas Securities Services, The Bank of New York Mellon and ABN AMRO. Most recently, Pagano worked as a commercial director in the capital markets services team at TMF Group. He has a master's degree in international economics and currency markets from Parthenope University in Italy.

"This is a great opportunity to be a part of the expansion of SitusAMC's servicing business into corporate loan servicing. SitusAMC has a strong reputation in the market, a passionate team of experts, and a client list that includes some of the leading organisations in the region," stated Pagano. "I look forward to leading SitusAMC's entry into this new service offering and delivering value for everyone we proudly serve."

About SitusAMC
SitusAMC is the leading independent provider of technology, strategic outsourcing, talent and advisory solutions to the commercial and residential real estate finance industries. The company helps clients identify and capture opportunities in their real estate businesses through industry-leading services and innovative technologies that drive operational efficiency, increase business effectiveness, and improve market agility across the entire lifecycle of their global real estate activity. For more information, visit www.situsamc.com.

Press Contact
Andy Garrett
Head of Marketing
andygarrett@situsamc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/situsamc-expands-european-servicing-business-to-include-direct-debt-301350563.html

SOURCE SitusAMC

Recommended Stories

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • Gold Claws Back Some Ground After Early Morning Flash Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold recouped most of its losses from a sharp plunge at the start of Asian trading, but remains under pressure as bets mount that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon start paring back its massive monetary stimulus.Spot bullion fell more than 4% early Monday, dropping $60 in minutes, as the selloff following Friday’s better-than-expected employment data accelerated at the start of trading. Gold likely crashed lower after breaching a technical support level and triggering stop losses,

  • AMC Q2 Earnings Preview: Is the Bleeding Done?

    There is some light at the end of the tunnel for the movie theater company. AMC stock is still up over 1,400% in 2021. In its most recent quarter, AMC's cash burn rate was roughly $120 million per month.

  • Best of Barron’s: Retiring on Dividends, ‘the 4% Rule,’ and the ‘529’ Loophole

    Barron's Retirement is taking a summer break. To fill the void, we decided to look back at 10 of our most read stories of the first half, including pieces on how seniors can cut the cord, three-fund portfolios, and the benefits to health and wealth of working in retirement.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Warren Buffett Is Still Playing Defense In The Stock Market

    Warren Buffett remained a net seller of stocks and slowed the pace of Berkshire Hathaway share repurchases in the second quarter.

  • The Stock Market Is a Bubble. How It Might Deflate—in a Good Way.

    Stocks are richly valued, but a spectacular earnings season suggests the market will grow into its sky-high valuation.

  • Earnings to Watch Next Week: Cable One, BioNTech, eBay, Walt Disney and Baidu in Focus

    Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release August 9-13, along with earnings previews for select companies. Next week’s earnings are of much significance for major market movements as Q2 is believed to be a quarter of significant recovery, with growth accelerating and the outlook for the coming periods gradually improving.

  • Buffett buys back Berkshire: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.

  • Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund vs. Vanguard 500 Index Fund: What's the Difference?

    Despite their similar names, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index and the Vanguard 500 Index funds have different objectives.

  • Plug Power Fueled Up for Rest of FY21

    A societal and cultural shift toward alternative energy has fueled the take-off of several industries over the last few years, from electric vehicles and battery technology to hydrogen fuel cell power sources. Even the current U.S. government has been passing favorable legislature to promote growth for the cleaner and greener energy. Plug Power Inc., (PLUG) falls under this category, and with regulatory support could see considerable upside. (See Plug Power stock charts on TipRanks) Laying out h

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Bitcoin Cools on 3-Month High as Long-Term Moving Average Looms Large

    A clean break above the 200-day moving average could accelerate prices, according to digital asset firm Zerocap.

  • Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Robinhood, Moderna, Tesla And More

    Benzinga has examined the prospects for the favorite stocks of many investors over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included the e-commerce colossus and some automakers. The leading electric vehicle maker and a COVID-19 vaccine stock were among the bearish calls seen. August began with six straight months of market gains in the books and the peak of this earnings season in the rearview mirror. While plenty more quarterly reports were on the docket last week, an overall positive season wa

  • A Big Fund Scooped Up AT&T, Gilead, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Michigan’s retirement system increased investments in AT&T and Gilead stock, doubled its stake in Qualcomm, and slashed holdings in Verizon.

  • What Changed in Crypto Markets While You Were Sleeping — Aug 9

    BeInCrypto presents our daily morning roundup of crypto news and market changes that you might have missed while you were asleep.

  • 5 Supercharged Stocks to Buy if the Stock Market Crashes 10%

    For many investors, there are no scarier words than "stock market crash." But the data doesn't lie: stock market crashes are commonplace, and can arguably be considered the price of admission for taking part in one of the greatest wealth creators on the planet.