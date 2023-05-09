SIV Capital Limited (ASX:SIV) Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Appear To Be Mixed : Is There A Clear Direction For The Stock?

SIV Capital's (ASX:SIV) stock is up by a considerable 8.3% over the past month. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Particularly, we will be paying attention to SIV Capital's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

See our latest analysis for SIV Capital

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SIV Capital is:

4.8% = AU$380k ÷ AU$7.9m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.05.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

SIV Capital's Earnings Growth And 4.8% ROE

When you first look at it, SIV Capital's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 8.2%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Despite this, surprisingly, SIV Capital saw an exceptional 50% net income growth over the past five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Story continues

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that SIV Capital's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 27% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if SIV Capital is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is SIV Capital Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

SIV Capital's very high three-year median payout ratio of 655% suggests that the company is paying more to its shareholders than what it is earning. However, this hasn't hampered its ability to grow as we saw earlier. Having said that, the high payout ratio is definitely risky and something to keep an eye on. Our risks dashboard should have the 4 risks we have identified for SIV Capital.

Additionally, SIV Capital has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by SIV Capital can be open to many interpretations. Although the company has shown a pretty impressive growth in earnings, yet the low ROE and the low rate of reinvestment makes us skeptical about the continuity of that growth, especially when or if the business comes to face any threats. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on SIV Capital and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here