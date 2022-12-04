Siwar Foods & DELY Waffles Sign Exclusive Regional Agreement

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Siwar Foods has signed an exclusive agreement with DELY Waffles to bring frozen waffles to KSA and the region. The agreement will see Siwar introduce a range of frozen waffles under its own brand into the KSA & GCC market, focusing on retail and food services.

The 'toast and eat' waffle range, which comes in different varieties and flavours makes use of traditional Belgian techniques to produce a superior tasting waffle. Aligned to Siwar's promise of bringing time saving food solutions to the market, the waffles can be heated and enjoyed in just 30 seconds.

DELY Waffles, specialists in the manufacturing of freezer fresh Brussels Waffles, are a family business that has mastered the know-how of frozen waffles for three generations.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO & Founder Loaye Al-Nahedh said: 'We are delighted to be partnering with one of Europe's finest Waffle manufacturers. This will not only allow us to bring some of the world's best waffles to the region, but we will benefit from the leading innovation and R&D that DELY are known for, ultimately allowing us to anticipate consumer trends in our market, both in retail and food services."

Davy Van Poucke, CEO & CO founder DELY, further added: "It's a privilege to be working with such a new dynamic player in the FMCG space, this will allow us to penetrate one of the largest untapped countries in the region and ultimately grow with Siwar in other regional markets."

About Siwar Foods:

We are a new Saudi FMCG company, focused on redefining the 'time saving' food sector in KSA and the region. Built on an agile business model, we work with leading suppliers to bring ready to eat products, inspired by flavours from around the world, to our market. Our products help people live a better life, without compromising on what's important to them; variety, taste, quality and affordability. We serve consumer and business sectors, with an omni channel presence in retail, online and 'Chef in a Box' vending machines, a first for the region. With our commitment to sustainability and an environmentally friendly business approach, we are proudly aligned to Vision 2030.

Contact:

Yusuf Jehangir

yusufjehangir@siwar.com

+ 966 53 331 6701

+44 7384 262 777

