Siwar Foods signs an agreement with Saudi Airlines Catering Company

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Siwar Foods, a Saudi FMCG company focused on ready to eat food solutions, has signed a formal agreement with Saudi Airlines Catering Company (SACC). The agreement will see the two companies work together on food solutions for different business segments.

Siwar CEO, Mr Loaye Al-Nahedh and SACC CEO, Mr Wajdy Al-Ghabban (PRNewsfoto/Siwar Foods)

The market for time saving and ready to eat food continues to grow in KSA and research conducted by Siwar highlighted that consumers are open to purchasing frozen ready made meals, with taste, variety, quality and affordability being the most important drivers of choice.

Additionally, the market for food services within the corporate world is growing, as companies look to balance choice and quality with affordable and flexible menu options.

Commenting on the agreement, Loaye Al-Nahedh, Siwar CEO & Founder said:

'We are pleased to continue our relationship with SACC and we look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership where we can bring our unique experiences together and further strengthen our positions in the market'.

Siwar's product range continues to expand and currently includes meals and desserts, available at leading retailers across KSA, via Siwar's website and Mobile online application and from a growing number of 'Chef in a Box' vending machines.

About Siwar Foods: We are a new Saudi FMCG company, focused on redefining the 'time saving' food sector in KSA and the region. Built on an agile business model, we work with leading suppliers to bring ready to eat products, inspired by flavours from around the world, to our market. Our time saving inspired products help people live a better life, without compromising on what's important to them; variety, taste, quality and affordability. We serve consumer and business sectors, with an omni channel presence in retail, online and 'Chef in a Box' vending machines, a first for the region. With our commitment to sustainability and an environmentally friendly business approach, we are proudly aligned to Vision 2030.

