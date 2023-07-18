Six apartments evacuated at a complex next to Bayshore after carcinogen detected

Residents of six apartments at Lydell Apartments on North Lydell Avenue in Glendale were forced to evacuate on Sunday after their units were found to have at least ten times the legal limit of a carcinogenic chemical.

Dallas-based Cypress Equities LLC, Bayshore's operator, moved residents into the apartments prior to completing the state-recommended testing which is supposed to follow environmental cleanup for Trichloroethylene, or TCE. The structures are being built on a former landfill.

Cypress plans to relocate all residents from what is called Building 3 in the Lydell complex, where the initial evacuations occurred Sunday. That came one week after the reopening of a Bayshore parking garage, which partly collapsed in February.

The Lydell apartment consists of four buildings, but only Buildings 3 and 4 are currently occupied. Two other buildings remain under construction.

Originally planned to add 311 luxury apartments, Lydell's construction was part of a recent push to reboot what was a financially troubled mall.

Along with the apartments, Cypress has remodeled Bayshore's town square, made other improvements, and attracted such new tenants as Target, Total Wine and More, and ACX Cinema − which is to open this month.

Bayshore is getting $37 million from Glendale to help fund the redevelopment. That cash comes as new and renovated buildings generate additional property tax revenue.

In return, Bayshore investor AIG paid off the city's $57 million debt that was tied to an earlier redevelopment plan that launched its town center format in 2006.

Air quality testing results provided after residents moved in

On June 2, the developer provided the first round results of testing after the cleanup to the the state's Department of Natural Resources. That was roughly five weeks after the first set of residents moved into Building 3 of the apartment development.

After the DNR and the North Shore Health Department became aware that tenants were living in in Building 3, the agencies required the developer to inform residents on June 14 of potential risks while also putting in place emergency procedures.

Sunday's evacuation comes four months after nearly 150 residents at Community within the Corridor, an affordable housing development in Milwaukee, were forced to evacuate due to elevated TCE levels. Like Lydell, residents had also been moved into the site before state-recommended testing had been completed.

Developers at CWC are now being sued by residents after the state informed CWC developers that they were not making enough progress on cleanup work and began terminating residents' leases.

After CWC, the evacuation in Lydell is the second time in state history that residents have been forced to evacuate due to developers moving residents in before testing the site.

Evacuations of this type are highly unusual

According to DNR Remediation and Redevelopment Program Director Christine Sieger, developers follow the DNR's recommendations "99% of the time" so both evacuations are highly unusual.

The state’s value exceedance level for TCE is 2.1 micrograms per cubic meter. According to the Department of Natural Resources, they are “concerned about acute effects for all individuals” if TCE levels are higher than 6.3 micrograms.

Despite emergency remediation efforts over the last three weeks, readings in six apartments — 110, 212, 214, 220, 402, and 416 — have continued to range from 18 to 70 micrograms per cubic meter forcing the North Shore Health Department to issue an evacuation order. Residents of those units were relocated to other apartments on Lydell’s campus.

Exposure can cause dizziness, headaches, sleepiness, confusion, nausea, unconsciousness, liver damage, and death. Two residents have reported these symptoms according to North Shore Health Department Public Health Officer Becky Rowland.

"We continued to see elevated levels in the indoor air of occupied units that warranted the next, and last, immediate action − to vacate the units," Rowland told the Journal Sentinel.

However, according to Rowland, there are other units in Building 3 that also have elevated test results.

“In cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the North Shore Health Department, we are working to relocate the remaining residents of Building 3 to other units on the property to expedite both testing and remediation,” Lydell Business Manager Megan Jones said in a statement.

Elevated TCE levels first detected in 2021

The site has had an open environmental file with the DNR since 2021 when developer Cypress reported elevated TCE levels at the site.

The developer had provided a remediation plan for TCE that was approved by the DNR. However, developers moved residents in before they had run testing which showed remediation efforts had been successful.

On December 21, the DNR approved an interim plan for Building 3. It included developers providing testing to confirm that mitigation had been effective.

On March 3, Hanson reached out to the developers in what the department described as a “push action” asking for an update. There was no written response from developers and received no data until June 2.

The DNR is required to make all written communications between developers and state officials public on the state’s remediation tracking website.

According to Jones, “testing throughout construction and in other buildings never showed” elevated TCE levels. Jones couldn't provide test results to verify those results.

The data provided to the state on June 2 on Building 3 was the “first round” of testing. Testing at Building 4 in March had shown a successful remediation effort in that building.

In the December letter from the DNR approving remediation testing for Building 3, Hanson reminded developers that per Wisconsin's Spills Laws they must provide test data to the state.

After state and local officials received Building 3 data on June 2, they requested residency information on June 12. Once the officials received this information, the DNR, North Shore Health Department, state Department of Health Services, and developers met on June 14 to decide on a course of action.

The North Shore Health Department has made three site visits to Lydell and has been joined by the DNR at two of those inspections.

Since June 14, the developer has been required to provide daily updates to the North Shore Health Department, DHS, and DNR on remediation efforts underway at the site. They are also testing all occupied units on a weekly basis.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: New Bayshore luxury apartments evacuated after carcinogen detected