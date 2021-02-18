U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

JOBS:

Another 861,00 Americans filed new unemployment claims for week ended Feb. 13

The number of filings unexpectedly surged above 800,000

Six Bleakley Wealth Management Advisors Recognized as Best-In-State Wealth Advisors for 2021 by Forbes

·3 min read

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has recognized six Bleakley Financial Group advisors among the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors for Northern New Jersey according to its annual list that spotlights top advisors across the country. The 2021 list for Northern NJ includes 150 advisors in the state of New Jersey, and Bleakley Financial advisors comprise 5 advisors in the top 35.

Andy Schwartz, Jack Cooney, Reed Finney, Scott Schwartz, Michael Axelrod, and Richard Wright Jr. have all been recognized by Forbes as best in state wealth advisors based on several key factors including their years of experience, assets under management, compliance records, and their approach to working with clients.

Andy Schwartz, co-founder and principal of Bleakley Financial shared, "It's a testament to the culture of our firm that we've had multiple advisors acknowledged again by Forbes this year, including new additions to the list. As an organization, we pride ourselves on providing a broad set of resources for our clients and I believe the ability of our advisors to leverage this range of capabilities puts them in a position to be recognized for the great work they do as stewards of their client's financial wellbeing."

Co-founder and Principal Reed Finney added, "The fact that a financial planning firm like ours continues to be recognized on a national level is remarkable. We always work hard to put the needs of our clients first and will continue providing the excellent service that got us here. The acknowledgment of our work is appreciated, however the real reward is helping our clients execute their plans for financial wellness."

The full list of Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors can be viewed here.

About Bleakley Financial Group

Bleakley Financial Group, a financial planning and wealth management company, offers individuals, families and business owner's independent financial and wealth planning advice in a focused team environment. Our advisory model is based on a disciplined collaborative planning process that addresses the full complexity of a client's financial situation. We deal with both standard and highly sophisticated financial situations while keeping our advisor-to-client ratio low.

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Private Advisor Group a registered investment advisor. Private Advisor Group and Bleakley Financial Group are separate entities from LPL Financial.

Contact: Vincent Nauheimer, 973-575-4180, vincent.nauheimer@bleakley.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/six-bleakley-wealth-management-advisors-recognized-as-best-in-state-wealth-advisors-for-2021-by-forbes-301230949.html

SOURCE Bleakley Financial Group

