Six new businesses to explore, support in Corpus Christi

Several local businesses have opened, relocated or rebranded in Corpus Christi recently.

Here's a guide of new places to go help and support in your community.

Daily Fix Cafe

6237 Kostoryz Road

The Dragon Berry Smoothie and Chopped Lox rests on the counter at Daily Fix Cafe Thursday, March 14, 2024.

After being tired of going to McDonald's and Starbucks for lunch everyday at her job, Cynthia Moreno said she wanted something healthy and decided to open her own business.

Daily Fix Cafe, located near the new Carroll High School, opened in February to provide healthy options for the community.

"I wanted something different," Moreno said. "I love food and coffee. And we needed something on this side of town that provided healthy options."

Moreno said she is thankful for her talented team that helps keep the cafe running. Her barista, Jessica Quintanilla-Jackson, helps come up with creative smoothies; her chef, Megan Lee, invents tasty dishes; and Darron Morin, her cashier, has the "best customer service" she has ever seen.

Some menu items include a Mexican Mocha, Megan's Matcha, The Miami (a smoothie), The Presley (a smoothie), The Carmela (breakfast toast), Chopped Lox, Strawberry Fields (a salad) and more.

As for future endeavors, Moreno giggled and said "absolutely not."

"I did get offered to open a second location on the Island," Moreno said. "Maybe in the future, but certainly not right now."

Website: instagram.com/dailyfixcctx

Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Frida's Mexican Restaurant

414 Starr St.

Patrons enjoy food and look at menus at Frida's Mexican Restaurant in downtown Corpus Christi Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Sisters Isabel and Alma Cabrera said they saw an opportunity and ran with it when opening Frida's Mexican Restaurant in downtown Corpus Chrisit.

"It was an accident," Isabel Cabrera said. "We were walking by, saw the place and fell in love with it. Alma said it was meant to be."

Frida's, named after the infamous Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, specializes in breakfast, tacos, smoothies and other Mexican dishes. The restaurant opened in the middle of February.

Isabel Cabrera said she grew up loving Kahlo and when she and her sister were thinking of a name for their business, Kahlo was the first thing that popped into her mind.

"We have great food to offer and we have an equally great crew to serve our community," Isabel Cabrera said. "We offer a familiar place that is cozy and full of everything Frida Kahlo."

Website: facebook.com/frida.s.mexican.restaurant.2024

Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Merida's Tapas & Cantina

15137 S. Padre Island Drive

Owner Merida "May" Mendoza poses on her restaurant's patio with food dishes and a cocktail drink at Merida's Tapas & Cantina Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

After losing Mikel May's from Hurricane Hanna, owner Merida "May" Mendoza knew she wanted to open another restaurant for people to enjoy.

In came Merida's Tapas & Cantina, which opened on New Year's Eve.

"After being on the Island for so long, I knew I wanted to bring something special to it," Mendoza said. "It's a great place people can come by, even by boat, that live here on the Island."

Mendoza said she knows there are a few tapas restaurants in Corpus Christi, but none on North Padre Island. She said her focus is on the entire community of the city, but wanted to bring something fun and new to her "Islanders."

"Eventually, I'd like to have karaoke, live music, comedians, an oyster bar and a murder mystery dinner party here and there," Mendoza said. "I want to bring something where we don't have to go OTB — over the bridge."

The restaurant serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mendoza said. As well, many of the dishes are creations from award-winning Chef Gail Huesmann.

Website: meridastapas.com

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Mimi's and Papa's

4242 Laguna Shores Road

The All You Can Eat Buffet dish rests on a counter at Mimi's and Papa's Thursday, March 14, 2024. Customer's are able to choose from several food options, including scrambled eggs, bacon, cream gravy and more, for a price of $16.95.

My Mimi's Kitchen has only been open for one year, but the family-owned restaurant has made itself a staple to the Flour Bluff community.

Owners and couple Julia and Chad Mills relocated and rebranded their business to Mimi's and Papa's. It is now located at the old Laguna Reef Restaurant.

"It's real important for us to bring back the old school feeling of family," Chad Mills said. "Society has gotten away from that. Back when I was a kid, we all got together at our grandparents house to eat."

The new location has been open for a little over a week, but Julia Mills said business has been great and she doesn't see it slowing down anytime soon.

"The view of the water here on our patio is so beautiful," Julia Mills said. "You can sit out here, have a cup of coffee and watch the sunrise. When this was Laguna Reef, this was the place everyone in the Bluff would go to. Now that we're here, we hope to bring that back."

While the Papa's part of Mimi's and Papa's hasn't started just yet (wait until April), the Mills family gave a sneak peek on what people can expect.

"We plan on getting our liquor license so we can run a full bar with beer, cocktails and wine," Chad Mills said. "And then with our huge patio, there will be live music Friday and Saturday nights when Papa's opens."

Website: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088986420618

Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

Prohibition

326 N. Chaparral St.

Décor of the prohibition era from the 1920s to 1930s are on display at Prohibition in downtown Corpus Christi Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Located in downtown Corpus Christi, Prohibition is the newest bar with an attempt to revitalize the area.

Co-owner Domenic Catalano said revitalization was the purpose for creating the "speakeasy."

"We wanted to hit all the markets and bring back the nightlife," Catalano said.

Prohibition is an attempt to recreate that era from 1920 to 1933 when alcohol was banned and had to be consumed at bars discreetly. The bar itself is decked out in décor of gangster mugshots, newspaper front pages about prohibition and mob films playing on nearly all four televisions.

"It's like stepping in a time machine," Catalano said. "There's a historic value it gives when you come in and enjoy a drink."

Website: prohibitioncorpus.com

Hours: 4 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday

Salty Oak BBQ

5649 Saratoga Blvd.

Owners and couple Rita and Travis Brem pose inside Salty Oak BBQ's new location in Corpus Christi's Southside Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The couple plans to open in April 2024.

After being too far off the beaten path, owners Rita and Travis Brem said it was time to move Salty Oak BBQ to a new location − Corpus Christi's Southside.

The barbecue restaurant originally started in July 2017 at YWCA before eventually ending up on Saratoga Boulevard. The Brems plan to have a soft opening in early April.

Travis Brem said after meeting his wife in 2009, he knew they shared something in the kitchen.

"We love what we do and wouldn't trade it for the world," Travis Brem said. "This is our livelihood."

The location, formerly Yalee's Asian Bistro, provides more space for the couple, including a drive-thru and (eventually) an outdoor playground for children. It will be made out of shipping containers and open within three to six months.

More: New shops and restaurants planned for Corpus Christi's airport

Travis Brem said their goal when starting the business seven years ago was to put 300 Salty Oaks across the nation, and they will soon have their second location open at the Corpus Christi Airport before summer.

"It's very exciting and overwhelming, but it's been like that since day one," Rita Brem said.

"When everything lines up perfectly, you get a sense of relief and know you're on the right track," Travis Brem said.

Website: facebook.com/saltyoakbbq

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or X @johnpoliva.

