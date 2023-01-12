U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,991.00
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,132.00
    +22.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,467.00
    -9.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,856.50
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.43
    +1.02 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,889.10
    +10.20 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.39 (+1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0767
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.71
    +1.13 (+5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8780
    -1.5470 (-1.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,199.44
    +759.13 (+4.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.69
    +17.97 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,782.17
    +57.19 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix and Coca-Cola Partner to Host the Ultimate Tailgate Party Feb. 11

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix
·2 min read

A Portion of Ticket Sales to Benefit Special Olympics Arizona

Pre-Game Tailgate Party at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Feb. 11, 2023

Pre-Game Tailgate Party at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Feb. 11, 2023
Pre-Game Tailgate Party at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Feb. 11, 2023

PHOENIX, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix, Arizona's largest water park, today announced a partnership with Coca-Cola for the 2023 season. To kick off the partnership, Six Flags will host a Pre-Game Tailgate Party at Hurricane Harbor Phoenix on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 1-6 p.m. The event will feature live music, gaming and a plethora of tailgating activities for the entire family. Additionally, a portion of each ticket sale will benefit the beloved local nonprofit, Special Olympics Arizona.

"Our goal is to continually enhance the experience of our loyal Six Flags guests," said Donald Spiller, General Manager of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix. "We're delighted to offer Coca-Cola at the park for our 2023 season and invite guests to celebrate this new partnership at our February tailgating extravaganza."

The Six Flags Hurricane Harbor/Coca-Cola tailgate party will include:

  • Live music from local artists and DJs

  • Food trucks and in-park beverages for the classic tailgating culinary experience

  • A Mobile esports Gaming Truck - an enormous 80-foot long, 35-ton semi-tractor trailer that transforms into a competition stage and broadcast truck, allowing guests to test their skills and compete in mini esports tournaments with state-of-the-art equipment

  • Inflatables and games for all ages like cornhole, quarterback toss, field goal kick, obstacle course, a face painting station and more

  • Athlete Appearances

  • Pep Rally with Arizona Element Elite cheerleaders

"Fans can quench their thirst with a refreshing Coca-Cola beverage and flex their skills in a variety of fun pop-up challenges, enjoy delicious food, great live music and even show support for Special Olympics Arizona," said Rachel Chahal, Director, Amusement Partnerships for The Coca-Cola Company.

"Coca-Cola and Six Flags have been wonderful supporters of Special Olympics and we're grateful to again partner with them through such an exhilarating tailgate experience," shared Special Olympics Arizona President and CEO Jamie Heckerman. "There will be great music, food, games and the perfect opportunity to show support for our Special Olympics Arizona athletes!"

General Admission Tickets will be priced at $20, with a portion of each ticket sale benefitting Special Olympics Arizona. Plus, the event will offer free parking for attendees. Learn more about the upcoming tailgating experience and purchase tickets at sixflags.com/phoenix.

Contact Information:
Heather Austin
Principal
heather@theferrarogroup.com
602-738-9252

Related Files

Six Flags Authorization form.pdf

Authorization Form Coca-Cola (1).pdf

Related Images






Image 1: Pre-Game Tailgate Party at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Feb. 11, 2023


Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix, Arizona's largest water park, announced a partnership with Coca-Cola for the 2023 season. To celebrate, they'll join to host a Tailgate Party at Hurricane Harbor Phoenix on Feb. 11.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • ShowBiz Minute: Golden Globes, Globes fashion, Masterson

    At rehabbed Globes, "The Fabelmans," "Banshees of Inisherin" triumph; Golden Globes fashion includes looks from Billy Poter and Heidi Klum; Prosecutors to retry actor Danny Masterson on rape counts. (Jan. 11)

  • Mermaidcore Was Arguably the Dress Code for the 2023 Golden Globes

    Unlike The Met Gala, whose invitation comes with a strict dress policy, The Golden Globes doesn’t establish a set theme.

  • Angela Bassett Honors Chadwick Boseman After Golden Globes Win

    Angela Bassett pays tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman following her historic win at the 2023 Golden Globes for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

  • Angela Bassett Gives Passionate Speech, Honors Chadwick Boseman In Golden Globes Speech

    Angela Bassett is remembering the late Chadwick Boseman. The 64-year-old actress took home the prize for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards and remembered the late star in her powerful speech. That wasn’t the only moving part of her speech, the two-time Golden Globe winner also reflected on her journey as an actress and the faith she’s had throughout her career.

  • Selena Gomez's 2023 Golden Globes Gown Had the Most Exaggerated Sleeves

    There is definitely a murderer in this building, because Selena Gomez just killed her 2023 Golden Globes red carpet look. The first-time nominee arrived in stunning Valentino Couture gown with the most exaggerated, off-the-shoulder sleeves.

  • Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, ODESZA to headline Bonnaroo

    Kendrick Lamar is returning to Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this summer along with headliners Foo Fighters and electronic duo ODESZA. The Foo Fighters were supposed to headline the festival in 2021, but the festival was canceled because of flooding. In a social media message posted Dec. 31, the band said Hawkins would be with them in spirit every night.

  • Golden Globes 2023: The Fabelmans and The Banshees win top film awards

    Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" and dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" landed the top movie awards at the Golden Globes on Tuesday as Hollywood returned to a show that had been knocked off television by scandal.

  • Netflix gets livestreaming rights to SAG Awards in 2024

    Netflix will continue its foray into livestreaming with a new multi-year partnership with the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. Beginning in 2024, the award ceremony will be broadcast live on the streamer, becoming the first major film and television awards show to air on Netflix. As part of the new deal, Netflix will stream this year’s 29th annual SAG awards on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

  • Coinbase to lay off 20% of workers in latest sign of crypto industry pain

    Coinbase Global (COIN) said in an SEC filing Tuesday that it would lay off approximately 20% of its employees, or around 950 employees, as part of larger cost-cutting measures amid continued turbulence in the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Analysis-With banks' results on tap, options traders prepare for volatility

    Options traders are bracing for volatility in U.S. bank shares days ahead of an earnings season many believe will bring lower profits and reflect worries over an expected recession. Current market positioning signals a gloomy outlook: The one-month moving average of open puts on the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund, the largest financials ETF with nearly $33 billions in assets, outnumbers call options, 1.8-to-1, the most defensive this measure has been since late October. "What you are seeing in markets is some concern whether or not the operating environment is going to be favorable for financials," said Scott Knapp, chief market strategist at CUNA Mutual Group.

  • Could Apple WiFi chips just be a ploy to get a better deal from Broadcom?

    Broadcom shares fell on reports that Apple was working on its own RF chips, but one analyst wondered if it was all a negotiating ploy.

  • List of FTX Backers Expands to Include Kraft Group, Other Family Offices

    FTX disclosed affiliates of Kraft Group, entertainment giant Endeavor and several family investment offices as equity holders.

  • Subway explores sale of sandwich chain

    Subway could be looking at a sale of the sandwich chain after retaining advisers to explore that option.

  • Markets Live: CPI Preview; Yen; Copper

    Mark Cudmore and Anna Edwards break down today's key themes for analysts and investors on "Bloomberg Markets Europe." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bloombergbusiness/

  • 2022 Was a Tough Year for Venture Capital Investing. But Funds Keep Growing.

    Total exits from venture capital investments—both acquisitions and initial public offerings—were just $71 billion in 2022, down more than 90% from the previous year.

  • Philadelphia-area public companies lost $186B in value in 2022. These were the biggest winners and losers.

    Publicly traded companies in the region collectively lost more than $186 billion in market value during a difficult year for the stock market in 2022. A Business Journal analysis of market cap changes for 101 Greater Philadelphia public companies from Jan.

  • Tesla Stock Advances As EV Giant Eyes Expansion Despite Demand Concerns

    Tesla rose Wednesday as the EV giant is looking to boost capacity in Asia and the U.S. even as analysts see demand issues persisting.

  • IBM just broke a winning streak that lasted nearly three decades

    IBM lost its crown as the top U.S. patent grantee in 2022 to South Korea's Samsung, according to a ranking from an industry tracker.

  • Best Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In January: Apple To Extend Win Streak

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 sharply off its mid-October lows, as the stock market continues to rebound. The best Dow Jones stocks to watch in January 2023 are Amgen, Apple, Boeing, Caterpillar and Microsoft.

  • WazirX's Proof-of-Reserves Report Shows 90% of User Assets Are in Binance Wallets

    Indian crypto exchange WazirX released its proof of reserves report that disclosed 90% of its user assets are held in Binance wallets. "The Hash" panel discusses the Twitter drama between WazirX and Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao.