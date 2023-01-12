Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix and Coca-Cola Partner to Host the Ultimate Tailgate Party Feb. 11

A Portion of Ticket Sales to Benefit Special Olympics Arizona

Pre-Game Tailgate Party at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Feb. 11, 2023

Pre-Game Tailgate Party at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Feb. 11, 2023

PHOENIX, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix, Arizona's largest water park, today announced a partnership with Coca-Cola for the 2023 season. To kick off the partnership, Six Flags will host a Pre-Game Tailgate Party at Hurricane Harbor Phoenix on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 1-6 p.m. The event will feature live music, gaming and a plethora of tailgating activities for the entire family. Additionally, a portion of each ticket sale will benefit the beloved local nonprofit, Special Olympics Arizona.

"Our goal is to continually enhance the experience of our loyal Six Flags guests," said Donald Spiller, General Manager of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix. "We're delighted to offer Coca-Cola at the park for our 2023 season and invite guests to celebrate this new partnership at our February tailgating extravaganza."

The Six Flags Hurricane Harbor/Coca-Cola tailgate party will include:

Live music from local artists and DJs

Food trucks and in-park beverages for the classic tailgating culinary experience

A Mobile esports Gaming Truck - an enormous 80-foot long, 35-ton semi-tractor trailer that transforms into a competition stage and broadcast truck, allowing guests to test their skills and compete in mini esports tournaments with state-of-the-art equipment

Inflatables and games for all ages like cornhole, quarterback toss, field goal kick, obstacle course, a face painting station and more

Athlete Appearances

Pep Rally with Arizona Element Elite cheerleaders

"Fans can quench their thirst with a refreshing Coca-Cola beverage and flex their skills in a variety of fun pop-up challenges, enjoy delicious food, great live music and even show support for Special Olympics Arizona," said Rachel Chahal, Director, Amusement Partnerships for The Coca-Cola Company.

"Coca-Cola and Six Flags have been wonderful supporters of Special Olympics and we're grateful to again partner with them through such an exhilarating tailgate experience," shared Special Olympics Arizona President and CEO Jamie Heckerman. "There will be great music, food, games and the perfect opportunity to show support for our Special Olympics Arizona athletes!"

Story continues

General Admission Tickets will be priced at $20, with a portion of each ticket sale benefitting Special Olympics Arizona. Plus, the event will offer free parking for attendees. Learn more about the upcoming tailgating experience and purchase tickets at sixflags.com/phoenix.

Contact Information:

Heather Austin

Principal

heather@theferrarogroup.com

602-738-9252



Related Files

Six Flags Authorization form.pdf

Authorization Form Coca-Cola (1).pdf

Related Images













Image 1: Pre-Game Tailgate Party at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Feb. 11, 2023





Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix, Arizona's largest water park, announced a partnership with Coca-Cola for the 2023 season. To celebrate, they'll join to host a Tailgate Party at Hurricane Harbor Phoenix on Feb. 11.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



