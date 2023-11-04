What will Six Flags' merger mean for OKC's Frontier City, which it operates? What we know

Will Frontier City, a Western-themed amusement park in northeast Oklahoma City, be affected by a merger by its operator, Six Flags?

You might say Frontier City dodged a bullet and a storm missed Hurricane Harbor OKC, but their operator, Six Flags, never aimed to change anything after joining with another theme park owner-operator to form a giant amusement empire.

The $8 billion merger of Six Flags' attractions with Sandusky, Ohio-based Cedar Fair Entertainment Co.'s won't affect the Western-themed amusement park in northeast Oklahoma City, or the water park 7 miles west of downtown, a spokesman said.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp., based in Arlington, Texas, operates Frontier City and Hurricane Harbor, which are owned by EPR Properties in Kansas City, Missouri.

Frontier City, at 11501 N Interstate 35 Service Road, dates to 1958, and started with local developers but has had several owners over the years. A Canadian company opened the water park at 3908 W Reno Ave., calling it White Water, in 1981.

Six Flags' corporate headquarters were at Frontier City from 1998 to 2006.

"No park closures are planned or contemplated at this time and (the companies') parks continue to operate on their normal schedules. There are no plans to change the names or branding of any parks at Six Flags or Cedar Fair, spokesman Hayley Cook told The Oklahoman on Friday.

Cook said the merger will lead to improvements for guests at the combined company's 40-plus parks.

How Six Flags and Cedar Fair say their merger will be good for guests and investors

The companies said the merger will:

Meet growing consumer demand for varied and engaging options: "The portfolio will include ... safaris and animal experiences, campgrounds, sports facilities and luxury lounges."

Allow the combined company to leverage recent investments made by Six Flags and Cedar Fair: "The combined company will also offer expanded park access to season pass holders along with an enhanced, combined loyalty program featuring additional perks."

Diversify guest experiences: "Cedar Fair and Six Flags have minimal market overlap of park operations, and the combined company’s complementary geographic footprint is expected to mitigate the impact of seasonality and reduce earnings volatility through a more balanced presence in year-round operating climates."

