Six Hightower Advisors Featured on Barron's 2021 List of Top 100 Independent Advisors

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Hightower advisors have been listed on Barron's 2021 list of the Top 100 Independent Advisors in America, an annual ranking that helps to raise standards in the industry by highlighting some of the country's best and brightest wealth managers. The Hightower advisors on this year's list are:

David Bahnsen, The Bahnsen Group in Newport Beach, Calif.

Jeffrey Corliss, RDM Financial Group in Westport, Conn.

Matthew Dillig, The Dillig Bowen Group in Northbrook, Ill.

Jeffrey Grinspoon, VWG Wealth Management, LLC in Vienna, Va.

Richard Saperstein, Treasury Partners in New York, N.Y.

Jordan Waxman, Nucleus Advisors in New York, N.Y.

"It's incredible to see so many hardworking Hightower advisors recognized by Barron's for their diligent efforts in putting the needs of clients first," said Bob Oros, Hightower Chairman and CEO. "Each of the advisors on this year's list has an unwavering commitment to their work, and it's an honor to work alongside them every day. Congrats to all!"

The Barron's list is compiled through a ranking formula that analyzes each applicant's volume of assets, revenues generated for the firm, and the quality of their practice. Investment performance isn't an explicit factor because clients have varied goals and risk tolerances. The scoring system assigns a top score of 100 and rates the rest by comparing them with the top-ranked advisor.

In 2021, Hightower advisors have also been featured on Forbes' 2021 Ranking of America's Top Wealth Advisors, list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, Forbes' Top Women Wealth Advisors; Barron's lists of the Top 100 Financial Advisors, Top 100 Women Financial Advisors, Top 1200 Advisors by State and InvestmentNews' 40 Under 40 List.

To view the full list, please visit: https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/independent

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at HTTPS://WWW.HIGHTOWERADVISORS.COM.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

