Six Key Payments Trends for 2022: Mobile Payments, Online Payments, Alternative Payment Systems, Fraud, Regulation and ESG

Company Logo

Dublin, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Six Key Payments Trends for 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report explores six of the most important trends in the payments market in 2022: mobile payments, online payments, alternative payment systems, fraud, regulation, and ESG. Each of these trends is analyzed using proprietary data and extensive research.



Mobile payments and alternative payment tools are all pushing towards digitization of payments by offering a convenient and secure way for consumers to pay digitally while taking advantage of smartphones' native features.

New payment solutions are being developed and adopted faster than regulatory bodies can review them, which causes gaps in regulation that hurt consumers. Regulators need to address such gaps, reining in sectors such as buy now pay later (BNPL) and cryptocurrency that could represent massive losses for both consumers and merchants.



Report Scope

The growth of mobile payments is forcing merchants to focus on providing services that are more suited to mobile shopping by streamlining the shopping process and taking advantage of smartphones' native technology.

The development of interoperable instant payment infrastructure is rapidly occurring in the ASEAN region.

A growing number of central banks are conducting research on using blockchain technology to create digital currencies.

Innovative fraud management solutions will be needed to protect from the growing threat of online fraud and cyberattacks.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Mobile Payments

Online Payments

Alternative Payment Rails

Fraud

Regulation

Environmental, Social, and Governance

Companies Mentioned

ACI Worldwide

Mastercard

Visa

M-PESA

Google

Apple

PayNow

Riksbank

PromptPay

International Monetary Fund

Bank for International Settlements

Klarna

Affirm

Afterpay

Barclays

Ant Group

Wirecard

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pfpti2

Story continues

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



