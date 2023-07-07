Six More Women Say Odey Assaulted or Harassed Them, FT Says

(Bloomberg) -- Six more women have approached the Financial Times with allegations of sexual assault or harassment against Crispin Odey, according to a report Friday.

The women came forward after the newspaper published a June 8 investigation into the hedge fund manager over a 25-year period that included claims from 13 women of sexual harassment or assault. The new accounts expand the time line of the alleged behavior to five decades, the FT said.

Odey didn’t respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg regarding the new allegations. A spokesperson for Odey Asset Management declined to comment.

Odey’s investment empire has been thrown into turmoil following the allegations. Several banks and investors have cut ties, and the UK’s financial regulator is investigating whether Odey passes its ‘fit and proper’ test to operate in the financial industry

Odey Asset Management, which sacked Odey from its partnership last month, is in the process of breaking itself up. The firm disclosed a deal this week to transfer a fund run by portfolio manager Adrian Courtenay to Green Ash Partners. The firm also has plans to rehouse James Hanbury’s funds to Lancaster Investment Management and Oliver Kelton’s money pools to SW Mitchell Capital.

Representatives for Green Ash and SW Mitchell declined to comment on Friday, while a spokesman for Lancaster did not immediately comment.

