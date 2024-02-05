Here are six questions with Downtown Springfield Inc., executive director Carlos Ortega

Carlos Ortega has a list of things to do and a full schedule as the newly appointed executive director of Downtown Springfield Inc.

Ortega, 35, started with DSI on Feb. 1 and had plans to visit a community staple, the Old Capitol Farmer's Market, on Saturday. As the leader of DSI, his primary responsibility is to increase the vitality of downtown economically and culturally.

Carlos Ortega

In a sit-down interview with Ortega and DSI board president Blake Pryor, Ortega talked about his experiences, what's ahead for DSI under his leadership − and parking.

Question: What brought you back to Springfield to pursue furthering your career as a director?

Answer: "I wanted to come back because I wanted to make a difference where I grew up. My mom still lives here and my father still lives in the area, and my brothers, my sisters too. It's really about bringing back the lessons that I learned and then helping to support the mission of DSI, which is something that I'm very passionate about right now. So I think that having that ability to engage and contribute to the overall community in which I grew up is something that I'm happy about."

Q: What about DSI hit your radar and called out to you to pursue the executive director position?

A: "Actually, DSI reached out to me - I was really pleased and happy about it and the overall mission of DSI; which is creating a vibrant space downtown for its citizens and community and engaging with small businesses. I just really (like) developing comprehensive programs that support cultural amenities, business activities, and the historical nature of our great city."

Q: What is a long-term goal as executive director? How do you intend to grow local businesses?

A: "I believe in creating a more vibrant ecosystem, from the base that we already have at DSI. The the small business support services already provided through the Isringhausen DRIVE Grant and things like being part of the Medical District plan, I think (DSI) has the ability to grow and establish an even stronger place where people can people can live, work, and play."

Building at 1536, 3 W Old State Capitol Plaza #15 in Springfield Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

Q: Do you have any examples of how you plan to fill in gaps in downtown business while supporting already established ones?

A: "I have some I have some ideas about that. For instance, one example would be possibly working on the establishment of a revolving loan fund working towards creating equitable opportunities for small businesses to engage with those who want them downtown.

One of the things that's near and dear to me at least, is childcare. Having that ability to facilitate childcare centers in the downtown location, so that more people can be more apt to either work or live in the downtown area.

These are all just ideas, obviously, the implementation of them are just going to be a long process. But there are a lot of possibilities and opportunities already within the downtown location to create a more thriving community.

Q: Bringing up parking is unavoidable since it's often misconstrued. Will there be clearer signage in the future toward what is free parking downtown and what is metered?

Ortega: Yeah, that's one thing that's been brought up a lot, parking. I would just defer to Blake.

Pryor: "I think the parking issue if you want to call it an issue, that's something that all downtown communities have. I think in bigger metro areas where you have a lot more businesses and activities going on all the time. Springfield being an MSA of 120,000 people or less, I think you just have those people who are pretty closed-minded on having to park and then walk to their next destination. As far as addressing parking and making it more palatable and easy to understand, I think that's a larger conversation.

I think some of the partnerships that DSI has cultivated over the years with the city of Springfield, and other planning bodies are working to address that."

Q: Any final comments?

Ortega: "Springfield is a great place to live. I do believe that having the opportunity to engage in the different types of events ... it's the people that create the culture in the environment and where people want to stay. Springfield has great people and a great culture and it has a great space, where people can stay and play and shop. So come on down."

