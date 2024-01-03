Six new shops are coming to Cranston's Garden City Center in 2024. Here's a preview.

CRANSTON − Six new tenants are coming to Cranston's Garden City Center this year, including the expansion of a Providence cookie shop, while a jewelry store is expanding into the watch business.

The new openings mean Garden City is almost at its full leased capacity with this newest group of tenants, Garden City Spokeswoman Faith Lockhart said.

In all, the six new shops are coming to Garden City are:

Free People, an Urban Outfitters/Anthropologie brand

The women's clothing store Free People, owned by the same company that operates Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie, will be moving into the space between Loft and Chipotle. Garden City also has an Anthropologie, a women's clothing and home décor store.

Feed the Cheeks cookie shop expands to Cranston in 2024

The East Side coffee shop/cookie bakery Feed the Cheeks is expanding into Garden City from Providence. The bakery currently has two East Side locations, on Angell Street and Wayland Avenue.

"Thicc" cookies come in a variety of flavors, including chocolate chip, peanut butter chip, cookies and cream, funfetti and a flavor of the month, which is currently pink peppermint. Each cookie is $5.49, according to the company's website.

Feed the Cheeks will be located next to Legal Sea Foods, near the south end of the complex.

Lockhart said personally she is most excited at the prospect of the new cookie shop, which rounds out Garden City's wide food offerings, bolstered last year when Shake Shack, Sweetgreens and Ben & Jerry's opened.

Lilly Pulitzer

Lilly Pulitzer, a women's clothing store that focuses on beachwear and floral prints, will go into the space between Sunglasses Hut and Mod Momma, a baby store.

Bluemercury

Bluemercury and Rowan will be splitting the space between White House Black Market, a women's clothing store, and FatFace, a British clothing store. Opening of both stores is expected in summer or fall.

Bluemercury is a national chain selling cosmetics.

Rowan

Rowan is a national ear-piercing salon that uses licensed nurses to do the piercings with needles, instead of piercing guns.

On its website, the company promotes that its offerings are hypoallergenic and that nurses focus on what needs to be done to take care of a fresh piercing.

Providence Diamond expands into Providence Watches

Providence Diamond is expanding into the space next door to open a luxury watch shop called Providence Watches. Opening is expected in the spring.

Companies looking to downsize spaces, offer more intimate, boutique-style experiences

One big trend this year that has been growing for some time is companies looking for smaller spaces to offer a more personalized and curated experience to customers, which in turn opens up more storefront possibilities for Garden City.

That boutique feel is perfect for the neighborhood shopping experience Garden City wants to create, Lockhart said.

"It lends more to shops being more experiential, where the salesperson gets to know you, helps you find what you're looking for, and we've noticed too, shops are leaning into providing more experiences, like jewelry making, when in the past, it was more of a big box store feel," Lockhart said.

What did 2023 bring to Garden City?

The splashiest openings in 2023 were the food offerings, with Shake Shack shaking up the news cycle, while the fast-casual restaurant sweetgreen, which specializes in salads, offered a healthier alternative with a menu featuring a cornucopia of salads and rice dishes with and without meat, including salmon, catfish, chicken and turkey meatballs, but no beef.

Garden City turns 75: What were the big new shops that came in 2023?

Ben & Jerry's also opened in Garden City, marking its return to the complex after many years. The only other location is in Providence on Thayer Street.

Garden City's trajectory

The outdoor mall complex and its businesses have been rebounding since the onset of the pandemic. WS Development bought the complex in January 2020, just before the worldwide lockdowns began.

"It was a wild time for us," Lockhart said.

Some stores shuttered during the pandemic, but it has since led to near full capacity at the shopping center, which was well positioned as consumer habits shifted toward outdoor malls.

"We've seen amazing traction as people want to do outdoor lifestyle," she said.

Last year, Garden City turned 75.

