Six Sigma Training Company SixSigma.us Completes Reaccreditation as an IACET Accredited Provider

Global Six Sigma USA LP
·2 min read

SixSigma.us

SixSigma.us
SixSigma.us

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing efforts to maintain high-quality training standards, leading Lean Six Sigma training provider SixSigma.us, a division of Global Six Sigma USA LP, has recently completed the reaccreditation process with IACET, the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training, to continue providing Continuing Education Units (CEU).

SixSigma.us has had a long-standing relationship with IACET and has been approved by the organization since 2008. "SixSigma.us was one of the first training organizations in the industry to be accredited by the IACET," said Peter Peterka, founder, and CEO of Global Six Sigma USA LP. "We're excited to continue to be part of this exclusive group of educators who define quality training in the field of Six Sigma education."

The mission of IACET is to continue to elevate quality program delivery and set the benchmark through the organization's standards of excellence. The process for approval for accreditation must follow the ANSI/IACET Standard for Continuing Education and Training and have been assessed by a third party.

In addition to IACET, SixSigma.us is an approved or accredited provider through the following organizations: the Project Management Institute (PMI), the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), and the International Society of Six Sigma Professionals (ISSSP). SixSigma.us is also a current General Services Administration (GSA) contractor (contract # GS02F114AA) and is a member of the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE).

The demand for highly qualified Lean Six Sigma trained professionals at all levels continues to rise. Instructors with SixSigma.us have between 10 and 30 years of experience training Lean Six Sigma candidates, ranging from Champions to Master Black Belts.

SixSigma.us offers White, Yellow, Green, Black, and Master Black Belt courses in addition to Lean, Root Cause Analysis, and Design for Six Sigma, among others. Courses are available in various formats, including in-person, virtual and online, and can also be delivered privately for a client. Learn more about the variety of training options on the website.

For more information, please contact Jason Behr at jason.behr@6sigma.us.

About SixSigma.us

SixSigma.us, a division of Global Six Sigma LP, is a leading provider of Lean Six Sigma training. Incorporated in Texas in 2004, Global Six Sigma LP has been offering services to individuals and companies for over 15 years, led by instructors and mentors with up to 30 years of experience. The company not only provides training but also has the capacity to provide complete deployment support services for any size organization.

