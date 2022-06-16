U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,666.80
    -123.19 (-3.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,927.07
    -741.46 (-2.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,646.10
    -453.06 (-4.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,641.93
    -89.21 (-5.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.17
    +1.86 (+1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.10
    +35.50 (+1.95%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.50 (+2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    +0.0115 (+1.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2355
    +0.0183 (+1.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0780
    -1.7410 (-1.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,875.39
    -789.53 (-3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.45
    -33.56 (-7.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Six Taiwan Startups ranked the Top Global Startups by UK

·2 min read

TAIPEI, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global startup events resuming since the pandemic has come to an end. To lead Taiwan's startups to seize international market opportunities, Dr. Andrea Hsu, Director General, Department of Academia-Industry Collaboration and Science Park Affairs, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), Taiwan led 18 startups participating London tech Week on June 13th – 14th, focusing on Smart Health, AI, IOT, and EdTech, to showcase Taiwan's innovations to the world.

Lulupet、Crypto Arsenal、Director General Andrea Hsu, The Ministry of Science and Technology、Dr. Kuo-Feng Chiu, Science and Technology Division Taipei Representative Office in the United Kingdom、FaceHeart、Avalanche Computing、Giftpack、Numbers Protocol
The London Tech Week invited over a hundred global corporates to choose the top 8 startups to pitch on stage, the participants are from 12 countries, Taiwan startups has grasp the attention internationally, 6 Taiwan startups had been selected which is Avalanche Computing, Crypto Arsenal, FaceHeart, Lulupet, Numbers Protocol, and Giftpack, representating Taiwan to pitch on stage (International Delegation Pitches) to strive for investors and create international business opportunities on June 13th.

London Tech Week is Europe's largest technology exhibition, collaborating across government and private entities to discuss technology innovation policy, finance, and trends to provide a better future for people, society, and the economy. Taiwan's startups seek business collaboration and matchmaking events during the event. FaceHeart made the first business meeting appointment through the exhibitors' platform with Samsung and expects to have a specification discussion during the exhibition.

London is open and positive about investing in innovation and technology. Thus, it is an important stage for Taiwan's startups to strive for exposure in London Tech Week. This year, the MOST has chosen London as the first stop in the European exhibition. After London, MOST will be bringing 33 startups, to Viva Technology in France and Hub Berlin Germany, to engage with the French and the German technology startups ecosystem.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/six-taiwan-startups-ranked-the-top-global-startups-by-uk-301569935.html

SOURCE Taiwan tech arena

