Take Six: TIGA's Spring Budget 2023 Submission

·2 min read

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA, the network for games developers and digital publishers, and the trade association representing the video games industry, has today submitted six proposals ahead of the Spring Budget.

TIGA recognises that the Government will want to address a range of important issues in the Budget, including measures to address the cost of living crisis. Yet it remains crucial for the Government to enhance the ability of businesses, including those in the video games industry, to generate the wealth upon which the UK's public services depend.

TIGA has proposed the Government take six policies forward:

  1. An increase in the rate of Video Games Tax Relief (VGTR), either by increasing the rate from 25 per cent of 80 per cent of core expenditure to 32 per cent of 80 per cent of core expenditure; or by increasing the rate of qualifying expenditure from 80 per cent to 100 per cent and keeping the rate of relief at 25 per cent.

  2. The establishment of a Video Games Investment Fund (VGIF) to provide pound-for-pound match funding of between £75,000 and £500,000 to games developers throughout the UK.

  3. The establishment of an Industrial Secondments Programme (ISP) to enhance skills development in video games and so support students, lecturers and industry.

  4. The reinstatement of the Skills Investment Fund (SIF) to provide matched funding for games industry skill development.

  5. The funding for BTECs to be retained and enhanced to bolster the supply of talent to work in  the UK's high skills video games sector.

  6. The UK Games Fund should continue to receive support from the UK Government. The Fund offers grants of up to £25,000 to businesses looking to build game prototypes.

Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said:

"The UK's game development sector generates annual tax revenues of £1,2 billion for the Treasury and contributes £2.9 billion to UK GDP annually.  The Government can encourage further growth in the sector - if it takes six TIGA policies forward in the 2023 Spring Budget.

"Enhancing VGTR will drive investment and employment in the sector. Introducing a VGIF and maintaining the UK Games Fund will improve studios' access to finance and ability to expand. Introducing an Industrial Secondments Programme and a Skills Investment Fund will promote workforce development. Continuing to fund BTECs will promote the supply of talent available to work in the sector.

"If the Government takes these six policies forward then it can help drive employment growth in our highly-skilled, regionally based, export-oriented sector."

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/take-six-tigas-spring-budget-2023-submission-301737682.html

SOURCE TIGA

  • Biden Promises to Veto Bill to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate if It Passes

    Right now, the average price for a loaf of bread is, approximately, $1.87. Under a new law proposed by House Republicans, that price would go up to more than $2.50. This would be the result of the Fair Tax Act, … Continue reading → The post Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Social Security is getting a 8.7% boost in 2023 but a looming recession could spell disaster for future benefits — here is what that means for your retirement

    The Senior Citizen’s League says there ‘may be no COLA payable in 2024.'

  • Why Republicans won’t reveal their spending cuts

    Biden is demanding that Republicans "show your budget." Here's why.

  • Powell Says Fed Can’t Shield Economy From a Debt Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned against any assumption that the central bank can rescue the economy if Congress fails to raise the federal debt ceiling — a move that could force the Treasury into a payments default.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump

  • 45% with variable mortgages say they would have to sell in under 9 months: Yahoo/Maru poll

    35% of Canadian homeowners can withstand today's interest rates for 10 months before being forced to sell, the survey found.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims drop to nine-month low; productivity gains speed

    The surprise decline in weekly jobless claims reported by the Labor Department on Thursday raised cautious optimism that the economy could skirt a recession or just experience a shallow and short downturn. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told reporters on Wednesday that "the economy can return to 2% inflation without a really significant downturn or a really big increase in unemployment." "Some day soon economists will have to take down those calls for recession in 2023 because the labor market refuses to budge from the lowest unemployment rate in decades," said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York.

  • U.S. factory orders rebound in December

    New orders for U.S.-manufactured goods rebounded in December, but higher interest rates are weighing on business spending on equipment, which could keep manufacturing under pressure. The Commerce Department said on Thursday that factory orders increased 1.8% after dropping 1.9% in November. The Federal Reserve's fastest cycle of interest rate hikes since the 1980s, aimed at fighting inflation, is undercutting demand for goods, which are mostly bought on credit.

  • Bank of England raises interest rates to 14-year high of 4%

    The hike will push up mortgage bills for millions of people in the coming months.

  • GBP to USD Forecast – British Pound Continues to Consolidate

    The British pound has rallied a bit during the trading session on Wednesday, as we are awaiting the FOMC announcement.

  • Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike

    U.S. stocks were higher on Wednesday with a tech sector rally punctuating the action following the latest interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve.

  • ‘It seems everyone is bracing for a recession’: U.S. factories contract for third month in a row, ISM finds

    A key barometer of American factories contracted for the third month in a row to 47.4 and touched the lowest level since early in the pandemic.

  • U.S. layoffs surged in January as tech slashed thousands of jobs - report

    Layoffs in the United States hit a more than two-year high in January as technology firms cut jobs at the second-highest pace on record to brace for a possible recession, a report showed on Thursday. The layoffs impacted 102,943 workers, a more than two-fold jump from December and an over five-times surge from a year earlier, according to the report from employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. Companies from Microsoft Corp to Amazon.com Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut thousands of jobs last month in a bid to ride out a demand downturn as consumer and corporate spending shrinks due to high inflation and rising interest rates.

  • Fed lifts interest rates again but foresees only a ‘couple more hikes’ in its inflation fight

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark rate to a range of 4.5%-4.75% but signaled that the end of rate hikes is near.

  • Fed chairman on debt ceiling: 'There's only one way forward here'

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is keeping his distance from the ongoing debt ceiling brinkmanship.

  • King Charles won’t grace Australia’s $5 bills

    The nation's central bank said Thursday its new $5 bill would feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins.

  • US Job Openings Surge Past 11 Million as Fed Zeros In on Labor

    (Bloomberg) -- Vacancies at US employers unexpectedly increased at the end of 2022, illustrating a solid appetite for labor that the Federal Reserve sees as one of the last hurdles to bring down inflation.Most Read from BloombergNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,0008,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPlenty of Americans Are Drinking

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell strikes a new optimistic tone as he points to falling inflation and says that he thinks we can avoid a recession

    “The ingredients for a soft landing are falling into place,” BMO Wealth Management’s chief investment strategist, Yung-Yu Ma, said. “The Fed is struggling to maintain a semblance of hawkishness.”

  • Bank of England set to raise interest rates to 4%

    The Bank of England is expected to increase interest rates for the 10th consecutive time on Thursday in another blow to mortgage holders.

  • Stocks Pare Gains in India as Adani Sellfoff Offset Budget Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- The sharpest rally in Indian stocks in more than four months, spurred by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s budget boost, lasted only for a few hours, as risks around Adani Group companies resurfaced to roil investor sentiment.Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsIntel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a Bid to Preserve CashAdani Stock Crash at $92 Billion as Collateral Worries GrowPut

  • India rupee expected to fare better in 2023 – chief economic adviser

    The Indian rupee is expected to be under far less pressure than it was in 2022, as a global economic slowdown will mean a potentially weaker dollar and lower commodity prices which would lead to lower imports, the country's chief economic adviser said on Thursday. "Given the scenarios and given our relatively better GDP growth, we expect rupee to be far less under pressure than it was in 2022,” V Anantha Nageswaran told Reuters in an interview, adding 2023/24 should be a “less eventful” year for the local currency. Last month, the International Monetary Fund said global growth in 2024 would accelerate slightly to 3.1%, a tenth of a percentage point below the agency’s October forecast, as the full impact of steeper central bank interest rate hikes slows demand globally.