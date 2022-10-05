Six-Time Olympic Athlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee Headlines Annual KeyBank's Key4Women Forums in Central New York and the Capital Region

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Her name is synonymous with winning, dedication and history. Track and field star Jackie Joyner-Kersee has won six Olympic medals, including three gold, one silver and two bronze. Sports Illustrated voted her the greatest female athlete of the 20th century.

Recently, about 800 Central New Yorkers had the chance to hear Joyner-Kersee tell her story of perseverance at KeyBank's annual Key4Women forums. Joyner-Kersee was the keynote speaker at both forums in Syracuse and Albany.

During the well-attended events, she spoke about overcoming poverty, racism, sexism, injuries and chronic illness to re-write the record books.

The annual Key4Women forums are dedicated to celebrating, supporting and encouraging the progress of women in business. The Key4Women program, which launched in 2005, offers:

Customized financial services and advice from Key4Women certified advisors

Exclusive member events and forums with industry experts to help foster professional and business development while creating lasting connections with industry leaders and professionals

Timely and robust thought leadership content and insights covering the latest in financial and business trends to help women succeed

Strong support of national and local women organizations

Joyner-Kersee said she's a strong supporter of Key4Women and its mission of empowering businesswomen.

During the events, community members and organizations were also recognized for their dedication to bettering the Syracuse and Albany regions.

Read more about the two forums here:

Track and field Olympic legend speaks in Schenectady | WYNT-TV

Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee shares keys to overcoming life's hurdles | WSYR-TV

KeyBank, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.key.com/about/corporate-responsibility/cr-overview.jsp

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/719000/Six-Time-Olympic-Athlete-Jackie-Joyner-Kersee-Headlines-Annual-KeyBanks-Key4Women-Forums-in-Central-New-York-and-the-Capital-Region



