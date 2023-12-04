Six ways to avoid scams and protect your cash

Overspending on holiday gifts isn't the only way to drain your bank account.

Many consumers started out 2023 dealing with holiday hangovers, thanks to a flurry of scams and banking-related fraud.

Scams are a year-round deal, of course, but shopping picks up late in the year, triggering more opportunities for sophisticated crime rings to steal your account information and your money.

Here are six strategies for avoiding shopping scams:

Watch out for fake apps and websites

Shopping for a deal these days often requires finding the right app. But you want to be careful of apps or websites that ask for suspicious permissions, according to a warning from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. You don't want to deal with an app or website that asks you to grant access to your contacts, text messages, stored passwords, or bank account or credit card information.

Teresa Murray, who directs the Consumer Watchdog office for U.S. PIRG, a nonprofit advocacy group, said consumers also need to watch out for imposter websites, which can trick you into thinking you're engaging with the real deal. It's especially easy to go to the wrong website if you're trying to shop in a hurry using a tiny screen on your smartphone.

You might type in such things as "Amazon" or "LLBean," she said, but then see results for AMA2ON.com or IIbean.com, which could lead to a fake website.

"It's dangerous to just do Google searches for websites," Murray said, noting that fraudsters impersonate reputable brands with decent looking websites.

The BBB warns that "fat fingers" can cost you. Crooks engage in what's called "typosquatting" where someone buys the misspelling of a domain name to get online traffic from the mistakes that hurried consumers and bad typists are bound to make.

"It’s also sometimes called URL hijacking," according to the BBB alert.

In some cases, consumers might even make purchases on such fake websites and have the impression that they're dealing with a legitimate website. "People might check out, thinking they’ll receive merchandise from their favorite brand, and either never receive it or get an inferior knockoff," according to the BBB.

Step back and look for red flags — bad grammar, weird URLs or deals that really are too good to be true. Research potential scams or complaints online before buying.

Be careful how and where you shop

Avoid shopping online with a debit card and providing information for your bank account, said Melanie Duquesnel, president and CEO of Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Michigan.

She recommends using a credit card, where you're able to easily refute charges.

"If you’re charged for an order you never got, or for a product that's not as advertised, contact your credit card company and dispute the charge," according to a fraud alert from the Federal Trade Commission.

Some credit card issuers offer an option where you use a card online with a virtual number, which can reduce the risk of credit card fraud even further.

The holidays are a busy season but it's essential to take time to watch your statements more closely for fraud or unknown transactions for a few months after an online purchase, according to PIRG's Murray.

Unexpected texts and calls often can sound legitimate when they aren't. Crooks know we're worried about our packages arriving on time, too. But never provide personal or payment information to an unexpected caller, text or email that supposedly is about a purchase or delivery, either.

You also want to avoid using public Wi-Fi, such as at restaurants or coffee shops, according to the FDIC, to make purchases online or log into your bank account to check your balance when shopping for the holidays.

Public networks may not be secure since they do not require a password or some provide the same generic password to all customers for access, according to consumer watchdogs. Using an unsecured network could expose your personal and banking information to scammers looking to steal names, Social Security numbers, and bank account numbers.

Don't respond to that phishing text requesting bank info

Cyber crooks targeted checking accounts and bank accounts during the year-end rush last year, in some cases by impersonating the so-called fraud department from banks and credit unions.

Scammers try to get you to hit the panic button — or click on a link sent via text — suggesting you need to address an ongoing scam right now. Quick action is supposedly needed to prevent crooks who had already somehow hacked into your bank account, maybe by making a Zelle transfer, from draining out even more money. Visit your bank or call the number on your statement if you suspect a problem.

"If your payment for that Amazon or Best Buy purchase supposedly didn't go through or delivery supposedly is messed up, contact the company directly through a means you know is accurate," PIRG's Murray said.

Never simply call the phone number or text that you just received, as that might connect you directly with scammers.

Pay attention if a bank or credit card issuer denies credit that you did not apply for lately. But call the bank directly again. Keep an eye on www.AnnualCreditReport.com to review your credit report and see if anyone has opened credit in your name.

That employee discount isn't real

We're always tempted to save money — and scammers know it. Yet, we're being warned about trending videos on TikTok that feature a disgruntled ex-employee who is offering a great, top-secret employee discount code to enable you to save money. The person claims to have worked at a high-end jewelry store in some cases, and says you can get the jewelry at 100% off.

They'll hand over this online code because they're just so mad at their old boss.

What's the harm in playing along to save a little money?

Often, the BBB warns, the TikTok revenge scheme involves asking the consumer to pay for shipping — and the shipping costs keep rising astronomically as you add items to your online cart. You're likely to never receive any jewelry or you might receive a silly trinket in a box.

Another red flag: The website has no cancellation mechanism and does not list an address and phone number. Supposedly, you can only contact this retailer via an email address.

Prevent stolen packages and other mail theft

Rethink where you'll ask that packages be delivered to avoid being hit by "porch pirates" during the holiday season.

Northville Township, for example, is offering its residents a limited opportunity during the holidays to have packages that weigh 50 pounds or less sent directly to the police department — giving the buyer five days to pick up the item.

Detroit officers recovered what police said were 41 stolen packages from Farmington and Farmington Hills during a traffic stop.

Under the program, the package to be delivered to the police department cannot contain hazardous materials, flammable liquids, illegal contraband, live animals, weapons or ammunition. The services are available until Jan. 1.

Not every problem starts with a scam

Take your time when ordering online for holiday gifts and decorations. Make sure the retailer has your correct email address and contact information if there is a problem. Make sure you type in the correct physical address for where you want the package to be mailed.

One year, I ordered a pair of velvet pants that never arrived. It wasn't because I got tricked at a lookalike website. In a holiday rush, I didn't double check the shipping information and auto-fill somehow got into the picture. I had half the information correct and the rest was a mess. Fortunately, I was able to unravel the problem and eventually get a refund.

Contact personal finance columnist Susan Tompor: stompor@freepress.com. Follow her on X (Twitter) @tompor.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Six ways to avoid scams and protect your cash