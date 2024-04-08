Six Ways to Use Robinhood for Investing, Retirement Planning and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

In an ever-evolving financial landscape, investment options are getting more and more complicated. Managing personal finances can seem even more and more daunting. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Robinhood makes it easier than ever to navigate the brave new world of everyday investing. Robinhood continues to redefine the investment experience, offering a user-friendly mobile app and website that streamline the complexities of personal finance.

The innovative, commission-free platform offers a plethora of products and resources to help individuals manage their money with ease. As Robinhood continues to disrupt the investment space, the company is democratizing finance for a new generation of investors. Keep reading below for more on Robinhood’s offerings, from commission-free trades and retirement planning to educational resources and more.

Learn more about Robinhood

1. Commission-Free Trades – 24/5

Robinhood simplifies the process of buying and selling stocks, ETFs, options and cryptocurrencies, making it more accessible than ever. Renowned for its intuitive interface and straightforward approach, Robinhood provides users with a user-friendly platform to manage their portfolios, track market trends, and execute trades from either their mobile devices or desktop computers. The app offers real-time market data, customizable watchlists, and easy-to-use trading tools, ensuring users can stay informed and execute trades from anywhere with ease.

As the only US retail brokerage to offer 24/5 trading of single-name stocks, Robinhood’s 24-Hour Market enables traders to respond to market-moving news in real-time. This feature allows traders to adapt their portfolios based on up-to-the-minute information, thereby leveling the playing field and ensuring extended trading is no longer exclusive.

Learn More About investing on Robinhood

2. Educational Resources and Timely News & Information

Understanding and keeping track of the latest information and news related to investments can be challenging. Robinhood offers educational resources, including articles, tutorials, and investment guides, covering topics such as stock market 101, investing strategies and financial planning. Additional resources include timely news updates, market data, research reports, earnings calendars and analyst ratings, providing everything users need to stay informed.

3. Advanced Trading Options

For experienced users, Robinhood Gold offers a premium membership with exclusive benefits. With features like 5.0 percent interest on uninvested brokerage cash and access to powerful investment tools, Robinhood Gold provides added value for investors seeking more from their trading experience. For a low monthly subscription fee, users can unlock benefits to manage returns and optimize their investment strategy.

Learn more about Robinhood gold

4. Retirement Planning

Planning for retirement is one of the key tenets of investment planning, and Robinhood Retirement makes it easy. This innovative feature offers the first IRA with a 1 percent match, making it accessible to gig economy workers and others without employer-sponsored plans. With Robinhood Retirement, our users not only easily invest in their future, they also get free money through the matching program.

Learn more about Retirement planning at Robinhood

5. Fractional Shares

Investing in fractional shares of stocks and ETFs allows users to diversify their portfolios and invest in high-priced assets with smaller amounts of money. Robinhood makes diversification more accessible with Fractional Shares, enabling users to invest in fractions for as little as $1. This helps to manage risk, making it possible to build a diversified portfolio on any budget.

Learn More About investing on Robinhood

6. Robust Security Measures

Robinhood prioritizes the security of its users’ accounts and personal information. The platform employs industry-standard security protocols, such as encryption and two-factor authentication, to safeguard user data and prevent unauthorized access.

Disclosures

*As of Nov. 2nd, 2023 via Bankrate.

All investments involve risk and loss of principal is possible. Robinhood Gold is offered through Robinhood Financial LLC and is a subscription offering premium services for a fee. The Brokerage Cash Sweep Program is an added feature to your Robinhood Financial LLC brokerage account. Interest is earned on uninvested cash swept from your brokerage account to program banks. Program banks pay interest on your swept cash, minus any fees paid to Robinhood. As of March 15, 2024, the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) that you will receive is 5.00% for Robinhood Gold members. The APY might change at any time at the program banks’ discretion. Additionally, any fees Robinhood receives may vary and is subject to change. Neither Robinhood Financial LLC nor any of its affiliates are banks.

Terms apply to the boosted rate promotion. For more information, view our terms and conditions.

You must have compensation (wage income) in order to contribute to an IRA. The funds that earned the match must be kept in the account for at least 5 Contributions are limited and withdrawals before age 59 1/2 may be subject to a penalty tax years to avoid a potential Early IRA Match Removal Fee. For more information refer to the IRA Match FAQ.

Funds being contributed into or distributed from retirement accounts may entail tax consequences. Contributions are limited and withdrawals before age 59 1/2 may be subject to a penalty tax. Robinhood does not provide tax advice; please consult with a tax adviser if you have questions.

Trades of stocks, ETFs and options are commission-free at Robinhood Financial LLC. Other fees may apply. Please see Robinhood Financial’s Fee Schedule to learn more. Fractional shares are illiquid outside of Robinhood and are not transferable. Not all securities available through Robinhood are eligible for fractional share orders. Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against loss Trading during extended hours involves additional risks. For more information, view our Extended Hours Trading Disclosure

Robinhood Financial LLC (member SIPC), is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC (member SIPC), is a registered broker dealer and provides brokerage clearing services. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (‘Robinhood’).

